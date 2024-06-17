Dustin Poirier Trolls Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler With Hilarious Father’s Day Meme

Dustin Poirier never fails to take a hit on Conor McGregor. Well this time, Michael Chandler got roped in as well. This Sunday, on the occasion of Father's Day, he made sure to remind McGregor and Chandler who sits at the top.

Why the joke? Not so long ago the highly anticipated UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler fight was canceled, and the rescheduled dates are yet to be announced. McGregor's injury pulled the plug on the showdown, and Chandler's manifestation didn't work, at least as of yet. And Dustin's meme couldn't have come at a better (or worse) time.

How Dustin Poirier celebrated Father's Day

Dustin Poirier recently shared a funny meme on his Instagram story. In the photo, he is seen holding two babies. These babies have the faces of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler superimposed on them. Poirier wrote, "Happy Father's Day," adding a cheeky twist to the holiday.

This isn't just a random joke. Poirier has a history with both fighters. He has beaten both Chandler and McGregor in the octagon.

Remember the dramatic UFC 264, where McGregor broke his leg? That fight ended with a victory for Poirier. And who can forget his submission win over Chandler at UFC 281? These past victories make the meme even funnier.

Poirier's nose injury and uncertain recovery

The road to recovery isn't always a straight line, especially in the UFC. Dustin Poirier is feeling that all too well after his grueling clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. During a heartfelt post-fight conference, Poirier revealed the painful aftermath of their intense bout.

"I'm not sure if a punch shattered my nose or if it was a headbutt," he shared, recalling a collision that left him reeling. He continued, "We did collide heads in the middle of the octagon that flashed me, so I didn't feel where the pain was... My nose is shattered for sure."

Having already endured a couple of nose surgeries , Poirier expressed a weary hope to avoid another. He said, "I just hope I don't have to go through that process again, but I feel like the bone is not where it should be."

Poirier continues to entertain and connect with fans.

What do you think about Poirier's latest troll? Do you think McGregor and Chandler will respond?