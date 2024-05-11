Dustin Poirier Was Approached by Child After Brutal Loss Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier’s loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 seemed to have affected Diamond enormously. After the fight, a child asked the American contender about the injuries he felt which had the fighter pointing to his heart.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s winning streak interrupted Dustin Poirier’s desire to emerge victorious at the event. The brutal loss also had Diamond tearing up in the post-fight press conference.

The Wholesome Interaction Between Dustin Poirier and A Kid After Khabib Nurmagomedov loss

UFC 242 was a huge success for the organization as Dustin Poirier decided to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship title. However, Diamond’s goal fell short due to a brutal submission loss in the third round.

This appeared to be a heart-shattering moment for Poirier as he expressed his training regime to be grueling for the much-anticipated bout. Adding onto that, this captivating moment had a lot of fans swooning.

A kid approached Diamond in the octagon after the fight and asked, "Where is the pain?" Initially, Poirier shook his head but went on to point at his chest indicating his heart to have felt the pain disregarding the physical injuries.

Although Poirier suffered a loss, the fighter managed to bounce back and dominate Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The masterclass put on by Diamond allowed himself to be placed under a title shot.

Dustin Poirier Believes Islam Makhachev Is Underestimating Him

After his UFC 299 victory, Dustin Poirier gets his final chance for the title against Islam Makhachev. The bout was confirmed to headline UFC 302 which has fans amped up to witness Diamond’s comeback after multiple title losses.

On the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier spoke on his retirement, his chances of guillotine for the fight and UFC 300. However, his comments regarding Makhachev’s supposed disrespect grabbed fans’ attention.

When asked if Islam respects him, Diamond said, “I kinda feel like, some of the stuff he says, he might not be [respecting Dustin Poirier].” The American contender predicts to deliver brutal strikes to hurt the Russian native.

Poirier and Makhachev have exchanged several back-and-forths leading up to the event. The Russian contender also revealed his expectations of a guillotine attempt from Diamond.

This is the final opportunity for Poirier to grab the belt. Despite several attempts, Diamond’s strive to capture lightweight gold had fallen flat. The fighter also looks to retire in the near future following the much-anticipated bout.