Dustin Poirier’s Coach Mike Brown Reveals Diamond's Response to 'No More Guillotines' at UFC 299

Former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier showcased his elite-level performance at UFC 299, in the pay-per-view co-main event against the rising lightweight division prospect, Benoit Saint-Denis.

In round two of their fight, Dustin Poirier knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis with a powerful punch. Throughout the round, Poirier attempted to play with Saint-Denis by jumping on him and trying to lock in a guillotine choke, making four submission attempts in total. Each time, Saint-Denis managed to escape. Poirier's coach, Mike Brown, appeared somewhat displeased with him for not sticking to the game plan.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Brown revealed what Dustin Poirier's response was when he was instructed not to use guillotine chokes anymore.

Mike Brown said, "They actually didn't play it between the rounds. After the first round, I said, 'No more guillotines,' and then they switched to the other corner. But right after I said that, Dustin replied, 'No, but I can hit it! I can hit it!' I just replied, 'You crazy b*stard.'"

Dustin Poirier's spectacular victory at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis earned him a championship match against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. This will be Dustin's third attempt at championship gold in the UFC. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Diamond will face Islam Makhachev this summer at the main event of UFC 302; this championship defense will be the third for Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani Bull will enter the octagon after defeating former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski with a head-kick knockout at UFC 294.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier Says He Will Gift Himself THIS If He Defeats Islam Makhachev

This could potentially be Dustin Poirier's final chance at the UFC championship, or it might also mark his last MMA fight in the UFC, considering his recent comments about retirement.

During his appearance on the MMA Hour Show, Diamond humorously mentioned, "I'll get a bronze statue in my front yard of me in the guillotine position."

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier REVEALS Why Michael Chandler Will Not Use ‘Wrestling’ Against Conor McGregor at UFC 303: Find Out