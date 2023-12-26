Dwayne Johnson hints at WWE return amid Australia’s bid to bring in The Rock for Elimination Chamber next year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars ever. The Brahma Bull left WWE in 2004. He pursued his career in Hollywood as an actor. Johnson performed in multiple global hits including Fast and Furious series, Jumaji, Rampage, Red Notice, and many more.

People’s Champion appears on WWE programming occasionally. The last match he wrestled was against John Cena in WrestleMania 28 and then WrestleMania 29, at WrestleMania 32 he competed against Eric Rowan, which lasted only seconds.

Former WWE champion recently made a shocking return to Blue Brand’s 15, September 2023 edition. The Rock got involved in a segment with Austin Thoery and Rock Bottomed him.

In recent years there have been a lot of rumors of The Rock feuding against his cousin Roman Reigns.

Some recent reports by WrestleOps, “According to The West Australian, tourism officials have launched an early bid to lure The Rock into appearing at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Perth Australia in February of 2024, as part of negotiations w/WWE.”

The Rock hinted at his WWE return, he posted a picture of him with Make a Wish kid and expressed he had a fun conversation with him about professional wrestling.

“I told him a little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses.” The Rock expressed.

The Rock plans WrestleMania 40

The Rock and current WWE undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns belongs to the same family “Samoan Family” Samoans are one of the oldest wrestling families in business.

The family has produced multiple star names including, The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Umaga, Yokozuna, and more.

Roman Reigns has cemented himself among the greatest of all time list. And ever since he arrived as the Tribal Chief fans wanted to see him compete with The Rock.

The Rock himself told on Patt McAfee's show, that he was set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he also had a meeting with Nick Khan and Vince McMahon about the match.

Later The match was canceled for unknown reasons and Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rock even mentioned he is open to facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

His possible return at Elimination Chamber 2024, can lead to his match against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

