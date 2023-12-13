Dwayne Johnson net worth: How The Rock went from 7 dollars in his pocket to breaking highest earning record

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently recognized as one of the most popular and well-known individuals on the planet. He initially began his career in American football but had to retire early due to a shoulder injury.

Later, Johnson gained popularity when he joined the family profession of professional wrestling, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. The Rock made his professional wrestling debut in 1997 in WWE at the Survivor Series pay-per-view under the stage name Rocky Maivia.

Unfortunately, his Rocky Maivia character flopped, but he successfully rebuilt his gimmick, and his heel character as The Rock worked wonderfully, turning him into the hottest prospect in the company. The Brahma Bull went on to capture the WWE championship multiple times.

In 2004, The Rock transitioned into Hollywood and left WWE. His Hollywood career soared as he starred in global blockbusters such as Red Notice, the Fast and Furious series, Black Adam, and others.

Fans often wonder about Dwayne Johnson’s net worth. According to a recent report by Celebrity Networth, The Rock's net worth is estimated to be around 800 million dollars.

The Rock admitted that he only had 7 dollars to his name when his football career tanked: "In 1995 I had $7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be," - he tweeted in the year 2011.

How did The Rock earn so much money?



After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his career as a professional wrestler, he quickly became one of the top guys in WWE. He main-evented WrestleMania - the grandest stage in professional wrestling multiple times.

According to previous reports, in 2013, The Rock received a staggering fee of $5 million for his appearances. It was during the same year that he faced off against John Cena, creating a highly anticipated matchup.

In 2020, Dwayne Johnson was reported to be the highest-paid actor in the world. It was reported that he commands a hefty price tag of around $20 million per project in Hollywood, showcasing his immense popularity and demand in the industry.

Beyond his acting career, The Rock is a savvy entrepreneur. He owns multiple companies, including his own Tequila brand called Teremana. Valued at an impressive $3 billion, The People's Champion holds a 30 percent stake in the company.

Additionally, The Rock has ventured into the world of fashion with his Gym wear clothing line, "Project Rock," in collaboration with Under Armour. He has also secured lucrative deals with WWE and UFC, further expanding his business portfolio.

Not limited to the entertainment and sports industries, Dwayne Johnson has signed endorsement deals with various global companies, including Apple, Ford, and other renowned brands. His widespread appeal and influence make him an ideal ambassador for these companies.

Furthermore, The Rock has established his own production house, Seven Bucks Production, which consistently releases multiple projects each year. Alongside his successful career, he has made significant investments in real estate, showcasing his astute financial acumen.

