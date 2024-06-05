Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson’ was the only child raised by his parents; father Rocky Johnson (Wade Bowles) and mother Ata Johnson. He knew of two other siblings from his father’s first wife, Una Sparks; a sister Wanda Bowles and a brother, Curtis Bowles.

However, The Rock’s fans might not be aware, but the Hollywood star has at least five other half-siblings from his father’s relationship with different women, over the years.

In June 2022, a Sports Illustrated article wrote that Rocky Johnson fathered five additional children throughout Canada in the 1960s and 1970s. The DNA of these children has been tested and they were confirmed as Rocky Johnson’s children.



The Rock’s half-siblings, Wanda and Curtis, grew up in Toronto

Rocky Johnson’s other two kids from his first side, Una Sparks were raised and brought up by their mother. It is said that Una wanted Johnson to quit wrestling and stay with her in Canada, where they can together raise their children.

However, Rocky Johnson’s wrestling career was flourishing in 1970s and he decided to pursue it, leaving the custody of the children to Sparks. The two divorced in 1978. Nevertheless, Rocky Johnson did acknowledge his other two children, during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

He said, “Dwayne Johnson siblings: All about The Rock's half brothers and sisters.” When Rocky Johnson died in December 2020, his son Curtis wrote a lengthy post for him on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

He wrote, “You were my super hero as a youngster, & my teacher as an adult. I will always carry with me the lessons you taught me & I cherish the time we had together on this planet.”



The Rock’s other five half-siblings

Sports Illustrated wrote that the other half-siblings have also been genetically tested and their DNA did confirm that they were indeed Rocky Johnson’s children. The eldest of the five is Paula Parsons, born to Thema, in May 1964. Thema and Johnson met in Canada in 1964, and they were in a relationship for two years.

Then comes Trevor Edwards, a son born to a Caribbean lady named Doreen in 1967. Edwards was also raised by his mother. The third child, Lisa, a girl, was born in October 1968, in Vancouver, Canada.

Her mother, Vera Pinter met Johnson through a mutual acquaintance. She was four months pregnant with Lisa when Johnson left for a wrestling show and never returned. Apart from these three, The Rock’s father has two more children. A son named Adrian Bowles was born in April 1970, and another son named, Aaron Flower was born in 1970.

Advertisement

However, Dwayne Johnson has never said anything about his other five half-siblings in public. Lisa, in a statement to Sports Illustrated also had said, “Dwayne doesn’t owe us anything.”

