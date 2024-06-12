Dwayne Johnson Suffers Injury On Sets of The Smashing Machine; Details Inside

There's bad news for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s fans. The Brahma Bull has suffered an injury on the sets of The Smashing Machine, his upcoming biopic on MMA legend, Mark Kerr. It was disclosed by The Rock himself on his Instagram account.

He showed off his elbow injury, saying, “Anytime your film is called The SMASHING Machine, well, you’re gonna get smashed up.” He further said,"Look at that sucker right there. It looks like I have a cantaloupe at the bottom of my elbow.”

Fans React To The Rock’s injury

The Rock’s post got thousands of comments within 12 hours of it coming on Instagram. The fans wished him a speedy recovery. One user wrote,”Speedy Recovery Final Boss.” Another said, “That sure looks like elbow bursitis. ?? Fluid needs to be drained.” A third said, “Elbow pain is the worst. Hope you heal well.”

However, there’s nothing so concerning about it, as it’s all part and parcel of an actor’s journey while doing an action movie. The Rock has been vigorously training for The Smashing Machine, for the last few weeks.

Even Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter on whom the movie has been made, was seen training The Rock for the biopic. The Rock had shared an Instagram post, showing himself training with Mark Kerr.

What does The Smashing Machine have to say about Mark Kerr?

The Smashing Machine is a project that is very close to the hearts of both Dwayne Johnson and Mark Kerr. For an emotional Mark Kerr, watching The Rock play his role, is the “biggest honor of his life.”

The movie intends to show the rise of Mark Kerr in MMA in 1997, and how he nose-dived to his setback after struggling with steroid use, and drug addiction. Speaking in an interview with The Sun, few days ago, Mark Kerr opened up about his dark days when he said that at one point he was so addicted to opioids and painkillers that it just got difficult for him to come out of it.

He recalled that the drugs he consumed to hide his pain, and continue fighting in MMA, affected his respiratory system and his heartbeats. In 1999, he had to be hospitalized in severe condition. But that was the end of Kerr’s drug addiction story. He recovered from that, and continued his MMA journey for the next 10 years.

