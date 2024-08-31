Dwayne Johnson's Moana Co-star Auli’i Cravalho Reveals How It’s Like Working With WWE Star

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson murky and flamboyant on his film sets? Is he difficult to work with? Does he carry his ‘Final Boss’ heel persona of WWE on his film sets? According to his co-star from one of his movies, Moana, he isn’t anything like that.

Auli'i Cravalho, who was Johnson’s co-star in the first part and also worked in the second one, said that the 53-year-old is larger than life, both on and off the screen. While speaking to IMDb recently, she said that it was fun working with The Rock, and he is kind and very good at his job.

“It’s a blast. I love that guy. He’s truly larger than life, both on and off the screen," she said when asked how it felt to reunite with Johnson. "Smells good. He’s very kind. He’s great at his job. I mean, I always look forward to hanging out with him,” he said.

She stated that Johnson would always keep her on her toes doing their shots, saying that whenever he’d miss a line, Johnson would clear his throat. "It was harder to maintain my composure knowing that he was as on top of my lines as I was supposed to be on top of my lines. He's a big jokester,” she said.

Even though Dwayne Johnson is not a trained singer, his character Maui’s signature song from Moana, “You’re welcome,” remains one of the 2016 most popular hits. Or wait, maybe The Rock’s WWE concerts, which he did, might have been one of his inspirations behind this.

Off late, his concert from Monday Night RAW 2013 is going viral on the internet where he savagely roasted former WWE manager, Vickie Guerrero with his funky lyrics on her.

Apart from Moana 2, which is expected to hit theaters by November 25, another great Johnson film might be released in December 2025. And which movie is it? It’s a biopic on UFC legend Mark Kerr.

Johnson has been preparing for this movie for quite some time, spending long hours preparing for this role. After the movie's release, Johnson might make a final retreat to his “home” WWE, where he is expected to be part of a major storyline for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

He is expected to cross paths with the current WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, whom he had promised before leaving WWE in April, that he would be back to challenge him for the title. So, The Rock might make a WWE return next year.

