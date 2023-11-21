Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals what he misses most about WWE

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars the company has ever produced. Multiple-time WWE champion has been the major face of the company and later transitioned into Hollywood and became a popular actor there.

Currently, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular people alive on the globe. He has kept himself away from wrestling for quite some time. He last wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in the main event.

Recently Rock appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and discussed a lot of things while talking The Brahma Bull expressed his love for professional wrestlers and what he misses the most about WWE.

“I told some of the boys this, I miss that kind of stuff because it's been a while since I've worked out with the boys,"

Rock further expressed, "Back when I was wrestling, we'd all work together because we would travel together every night, and go to the same gym every day in different cities. But I miss that, that camaraderie”

When will The Rock make his WWE return?

The Rock recently made his surprise return at WWE SmackDown in September. And got engaged in the segment with Austin Theory. Dwayne revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He called Nick Khan on SmackDown and said Rock was coming home to SmackDown.

He also revealed on Patt McAfee's show that he was slated to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and even had a meeting with Nick Khan and Vince McMahon. Rock further revealed they even shook hands and agreed to do the match.

Rock did not reveal why the match was pulled off afterward but expressed he wants to wrestle time and injury is not a problem. He wants to deliver fans something special. And he is open to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

People’s Champ is currently one of the top favorites to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

