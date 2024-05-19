Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Real Life Heat With Shawn Michaels In WWE Explained

The Rock and Shawn Michaels are two of the most legendary names in WWE history. While The Great One was a connoisseur on the microphone in his prime, The Heart Break Kid was a wizard in the squared circle, widely regarded as the greatest in-ring performer of all time. The two icons had a contentious relationship in real life, notably in the Attitude Era and the early part of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Why did they have real-life heat?

By the time The Rock embarked on his WWE career, Shawn Michaels was already an established star, carrying the company on his shoulders in the New Generation Era. However, their rift started way before WWE days when HBK wrestled for The Final Boss's grandfather's promotion.

A teenage Dwayne The Rock Johnson heard Shawn Michaels making a disrespectful comment about his grandmother. The snide remark didn't sit well with The Rock, affecting his future relationship with Shawn in WWE.

Shawn held animosity towards The Rock when the latter started his WWE journey. Using his position backstage, Mr. WrestleMania attempted to derail The Great One's push by speaking ill of him to Vince McMahon, who didn't give him any heed. Yes, his initial Rocky Maivia gimmick didn't have a good start, but his career took a huge turn following the heel turn and introduction of The Rock character.

In addition to it, Shawn wanted The Rock to drop the title to Bret Hart, which was another attempt to jeopardize The Rock's momentum. At that point in his career, Bret didn't entertain the idea, but Bret's brother, Owen Hart, dethroned The Rock as the Intercontinental Champion.

Shawn Michaels and The Rock had a backstage real fight in the Attitude Era

The Rock and Shawn got physical in a segment back in the Attitude Era. Due to his inactivity in the ring around that time, HBK kicked The Rock hard, resulting in a real-life backstage fight.

An angry People's Champ confronted Shawn backstage, who insulted the former for not being able to handle a hard kick. It led to a backstage real-life brawl between the two, with The Rock taking down The Heart Break Kid to the ground.

Decades later, The Rock and Shawn Michaels are in two positions of their lives. Now, they don't seem to hold the old grudges against each other.

