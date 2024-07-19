Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony Recall Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson's ‘Really Talk Shit’ at NBA 75 Ceremony

At the NBA 75th anniversary ceremony held during the 2021-22 season, legends of the game came together in a spectacular gathering that left attendees in awe. The event, which took place at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, saw a reunion of the living members of the prestigious 75th-anniversary team. The atmosphere was nothing short of electric, with fans and players alike basking in the glory of witnessing basketball royalty in one room. Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony recently recalled Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson trash-talking at the ceremony.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony recently shared their experiences on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. Both Wade and Anthony were selected to the esteemed 75th-anniversary team, and their accounts shed light on the camaraderie and banter that unfolded behind the scenes.

For Wade, the realization of being among basketball legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Magic Johnson truly hit home when he entered the room filled with these iconic figures. The dynamic atmosphere was further fueled by the spirited exchanges and light-hearted trash talk circulating among the players.

During his podcast, Wade recalled, “The moment when we walked in the room, when you actually saw Kareem, you actually saw Jerry West, and Magic, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m on this team.'”

One pivotal moment that stood out was the entrance of the legendary Michael Jordan, whose aura and presence instantly commanded attention. Wade vividly recalled the intensity of the interactions as Jordan wasted no time in asserting his dominance, setting the tone with his unmistakable competitive spirit.

“You saw the clip with him and Magic that went viral, right? That was right away. I was just sitting there, and I’m like, ‘I’m listening to Jordan and Magic talk sh*t,'” Wade further added.

To which Anthony said, “Really talk sh*t, though.”

You can watch the full video here:

There’s no comparison to Michael Jordan

The NBA's Top 75 ceremony was organized to honor the league's 75th anniversary during the 2021-22 season. Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony were both included in the prestigious lineup, alongside iconic figures like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Stephen Curry.

Certainly, Michael Jordan outshone all other stars. The Chicago Bulls legend cemented his status as a basketball icon by securing six championships, five MVP awards, 10 scoring titles, and 14 All-Star selections over his remarkable career. He impressively averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with a shooting percentage of 49.7%.

Jordan's tenure saw him completely dominating the NBA, positioning him as one of the most influential and powerful figures globally during the 1990s. His accomplishments in the realms of basketball, business, and culture propelled him to a level of stardom seldom attained even by the most exceptional individuals.

Even today, more than 20 years after his peak, Jordan exudes an undeniable aura that could shy off even the most accomplished NBA stars. His timely arrival at the Top 75 ceremony effortlessly stole the spotlight.

LeBron James, a 20-year veteran and four-time NBA champion, stands out as one of the closest contenders. Acquiring worldwide acclaim and admiration, James consistently leaves younger players in awe, much like Jordan did in his prime.

Undoubtedly, securing another championship would bring LeBron closer to matching Jordan's level of prominence, driving his primary objective to win as much as possible before concluding his career.

By most measures, he still has considerable ground to cover before comparable to Jordan, but even then, it remains uncertain whether he can evoke the same profound impact that Michael Jordan continues to have on those around him.

