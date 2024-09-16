Dwight Howard Discusses the Dangers of Money in Shaping NBA Players' Careers

Dwight Howard, a well-known professional basketball player, has earned recognition for his athleticism, versatility, and major contributions to several NBA teams. Born on December 8, 1985, in Atlanta, Georgia, he first drew national attention while playing at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy before continuing his career at the University of Central Florida.

The Orlando Magic selected Howard as the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, he played for teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks. He has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three times and participated in multiple All-Star games.

Dwight Howard, a former NBA star, highlighted the financial challenges that many athletes encounter after joining the league, particularly when they start earning significant amounts of money.

On his podcast, *Above The Rim*, Howard discussed how sudden wealth can lead to serious issues for players, something he personally experienced during his lengthy NBA career.

In the episode, former NBA player Joe Smith joined Howard to expand on the phrase "More money, more problems." Smith, who was drafted as a college sophomore at 19, explained how many young athletes enter the league unprepared for the financial obstacles they face.

"You have to adjust your lifestyle first," Smith said. "I was only a sophomore in college, 19 years old when I got drafted. I wasn’t used to having even 10 dollars in my pocket during college, so going from that to being drafted overnight changed everything.

"Suddenly, I had access to a lot more. The transition financially was new for me, and I had to learn as much as I could about money at that age.”

Smith noted that young players often enter the NBA with a singular focus on basketball, lacking the financial knowledge required to manage their sudden wealth. He stressed that players must prioritize financial education early in their careers to prevent future issues.

"When you're drafted, financial education should be one of your top priorities," Smith added. "I had veteran players like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Hakeem Olajuwon to look up to, but it still took me time to adjust."

Throughout his NBA career, Dwight Howard earned about $247 million in contract payments, with his highest earnings coming from multi-year deals with teams like the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets. For instance, he signed a 5-year, $83.2 million deal with the Magic and later secured a 4-year, $87.6 million contract with the Rockets.

In recent years, his contracts have been on the veteran minimum scale. During the 2021-2022 season with the Lakers, he earned approximately $2.6 million. After his NBA career, he moved to international play, reportedly earning over $1 million with the Taiwan Mustangs.

Besides his salary from playing, Howard has also profited from lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and McDonald's, which have added an estimated $100 million to his wealth. His current net worth is around $140 million, reflecting his NBA earnings and endorsement income.

