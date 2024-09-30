Dwight Howard Jokes About Aiding Karl-Anthony Towns at NY: ‘I Kept Hearing the Knicks Need a Backup’

The New York Knicks made headlines in the late offseason with the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, but the team still faces a critical need at the backup center position. Enter Dwight Howard, the veteran NBA player who, although being out of the league since 2022, has expressed interest in returning and has playfully offered his services to the Knicks.

With the addition of Towns, the Knicks have seemingly addressed their previous center dilemma. Prior to this significant trade, the team had been contemplating starting Julius Randle at center, a role that may not have been the best fit for Randle's skill set. While Randle's talent is undeniable, his fit within the team was questionable due to his preference for ball handling and limitations on defense.

In his recent Instagram post, Howard wrote, “ I was just in New York & I kept hearing the Knicks need a backup.”

KAT, in contrast, brings a combination of offensive versatility and defensive presence to the team, offering a potentially better fit with the rest of the Knicks' lineup. Despite Towns' arrival, the Knicks' depth at the center position remains a concern. Mitchell Robinson, the incumbent starter when healthy, has shown his capabilities as a quality backup center.

However, his injury history has raised doubts about his reliability, potentially leaving the Knicks in need of additional options. This is where Dwight Howard's playful offer to aid the Knicks comes into play. Although approaching 39, Howard has kept himself active by continuing to play basketball, even showcasing his agility on the dance floor during his participation in "Dancing with the Stars."

If the Knicks were to consider Howard, they could anticipate a seasoned big man who specializes in rebounding and defense, offering valuable experience and mentorship to the team's frontcourt players. Additionally, Howard's presence would provide Towns with a formidable challenge in practice sessions, aiding in the development and preparation of the team's star player.

While the idea of Howard returning to New York presents an intriguing narrative, the ultimate decision rests on the Knicks and whether they believe Howard would be a beneficial addition to the team. If the Knicks choose not to pursue this avenue, Howard could continue his basketball pursuits in other leagues while remaining open to any potential opportunities in the NBA.