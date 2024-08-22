Dwight Howard Lawsuit Dropped by Man Who Claimed to Be Sexually Assaulted by Former NBA Star: Report

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

A recent development in the legal battle involving former NBA star, Dwight Howard, has come to light as court records from Gwinnett County, Georgia reveal that a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him has been dropped.

The civil suit, originally filed by a man named Stephen Harper in July of 2023, had accused Howard of sexual assault and battery, sparking a contentious legal dispute that has now taken an unexpected turn.

According to information obtained, Harper has voluntarily dismissed all his claims against Howard, with prejudice, meaning he is barred from filing another suit in the future based on the same allegations. Importantly, it was clarified by one of Howard's attorneys that Harper was not compensated in any form to withdraw the lawsuit, adding to the intrigue surrounding the case.

Harper's complaint detailed a harrowing encounter where he alleged to have engaged in a prearranged meeting with Howard via Instagram, intending to have a consensual sexual encounter. However, upon arriving at Howard's residence, Harper claimed to have been coerced into a distressing situation involving another individual referred to as "Kitty," leading to the accusations of sexual misconduct.

Harper supported his claims with purported screenshots of the Instagram conversation and an Uber receipt indicating his visit to Howard's residence on the fateful night.

Notably, the legal saga took a tumultuous turn when Harper originally reported the alleged assault to Gwinnett County police in 2022, though a formal interview was never conducted, resulting in the case being eventually suspended. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, no criminal charges have been filed against Howard in connection with this incident.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Howard's defense vehemently refuted the accusations , with his legal team suggesting that Harper was attempting to extort money from the former NBA champion. In an Instagram Live stream and subsequent statements to media outlets, Howard maintained his innocence, dismissing the claims as baseless and unsubstantiated.

Legal maneuvers ensued as Howard's lawyers sought to dismiss the lawsuit, contending that it was frivolous and tantamount to an act of unrequited love rather than a legitimate legal claim. Despite their efforts, a judge initially refused to dismiss the suit in February following a motion filed by Howard's legal counsel in December of 2023.

Dwight Howard, a decorated NBA veteran known for his stints with teams such as the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers, most recently competed for the Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament alongside notable basketball figures like DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook. Howard's illustrious career includes multiple All-Star appearances and an NBA championship victory in 2020.

