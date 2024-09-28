Dwight Howard Publicly Humiliates Shaquille O’Neal Over ‘One-Sided Beef’ Amid Social Media Blocking Row

The long-standing feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard has once again been thrust into the public eye as Howard took to social media to publicly call out O’Neal over their ongoing one-sided beef. Despite attempts to quell the tension earlier in the year, with O’Neal discussing his motivations on Trae Young’s podcast, it seems that the animosity has resurfaced.

Howard’s recent social media post included evidence of O’Neal’s reluctance to let go of the feud, garnering significant attention from fans who sided with Howard and labeled O’Neal as petty for perpetuating the conflict. In addition to sharing O’Neal’s comments about him, Howard also compiled a video featuring snippets from both their interviews, particularly focusing on the “Superman” moniker, further stoking the flames of the feud.

Howard made a bold statement during a conversation on the 'Above the Rim with DH12' podcast. He confronted Shaquille O’Neal's disapproval of Howard sporting the 'Superman' persona and questioned why he should seek permission from Shaq to wear a 'Superman' cape when Warner Bros. owns the rights to the character.

He firmly defended his choice to wear the cape, asserting that no one, including O’Neal, owns the rights to the Superman persona. The reaction from the basketball community was divided, with some supporting Howard's stance, which is evident in the high number of likes and love reactions.

However, the Lakers expressed their discomfort, seeing Howard's adoption of the Superman persona encroaching on O'Neal's legacy. O'Neal criticized Howard for not having a championship to his name, adding fuel to the feud. Despite Howard's attempts to reconcile, O'Neal has consistently refused to mend their strained relationship, as demonstrated in his terse response to Howard's tweet seeking to end the conflict amicably.

The ongoing feud between O’Neal and Howard has garnered significant attention, with many curious to see if O’Neal will respond to the 2020 NBA Champ's bold statements. But DJ Diesel did not seem to be polite with Dwight, not even a slim chance of that.

But things were a bit different a few months ago. O’Neal, while appearing on his From The Point podcast, provided insight into his teasing of Dwight Howard, asserting that his actions were rooted in admiration and respect for the fellow basketball player. Shaq expressed his admiration for Howard's exceptional athleticism, emphasizing that mentioning someone's name, in his view.

He revealed a softer side by stating, “I used to love Dwight. He did something I couldn’t do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. Other people don’t know. This is my first time saying that.”

The NBA icon, Shaq, defended his approach as a means to push Howard towards fulfilling his potential, labeling him as his 'little brother' and vowing not to let him slide.