Dwight Howard Shares Michael Jordan Advice That Helped Him Improve During Charlotte Hornets Stint

During the 2017–18 NBA season, Dwight Howard was sporting the teal jersey of the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team owned by none other than the legendary Michael Jordan. Despite his brief tenure with the Hornets, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner Howard left a lasting impression.

Howard, while not as dominant as he was with the Orlando Magic, managed to find success against the Hornets thanks to Jordan's leadership and guidance. Howard proved that he could still be a valuable player despite being past his prime with the Hornets, averaging 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Despite the Hornets' 36-46 record and tenth-place Eastern Conference finish, Howard's individual accomplishments were impressive. Playing 81 games, making over 50% of his field goals, and maintaining consistency on the floor showed that he was a crucial player for the squad.

Recently, Howard shared a post on social media where he revealed a conversation he had with Jordan, who was the Hornets' chairman at the time. Jordan’s advice to Howard was simple yet impactful: “Just be the old Dwight.” These words of wisdom resonated with Howard, allowing him to tap into the player he once was—a dominant force in the paint known for his defense, rebounding, and athleticism. Jordan’s advice, coupled with Howard’s experience, led to a resurgence of sorts during his time in Charlotte.

Even though Howard may have changed as a player since helping the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, he nevertheless took advice from Jordan and concentrated on honing his skills. The veteran center's steady play throughout the season was greatly influenced by Jordan's faith in his skills.



A glimpse of the old Dwight

Given his great career, it's easy to miss Dwight Howard's short but memorable NBA season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017–18.

But many thought his best days were behind him when he signed with the Hornets. Despite this notion, Howard managed to achieve some outstanding numbers, and a timely talk with Michael Jordan may have had a significant role in his success.

The Hornets, who were owned by Jordan at the time, added Howard to bolster their frontcourt and provide an experienced presence. Even though Howard was not the same player he had been with the Orlando Magic, he showed he still had plenty left in the tank.

With a 16.6 point, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 block average per game, Howard was a vital player for the Hornets that year. But according to Howard, it was Jordan's coaching that restored his confidence and allowed him to play at a high level.



Jordan’s simple yet effective advice

Howard recently posted an exclusive interview he conducted with Michael Jordan on social media during his time with the Hornets, in which Jordan gave Howard some advice that stuck with him.



Jordan is well known for his intense competitiveness and remarkable basketball IQ. According to Howard, Jordan told him to "just be the old Dwight." This small but profound comment reminded Howard of the excellent player he previously was, which inspired him to maintain his top level of play.

“Facts, it’s like when I went to Charlotte & Jordan told me just be the old Dwight,” Howard shared, reflecting on how that advice helped him tap into the mindset that had once made him one of the league's most feared defenders and rebounders.



Jordan's advice seemed simple, yet it struck a chord with Howard. Jordan allowed Howard to focus on his talents, which included protecting the rim, controlling the boards, and patrolling the paint, by helping him find who he was as a player.



