Dwight Howard Takes Shots at Shannon Sharpe after NSFW Instagram Live Goes Viral

Shannon Sharpe stirred controversy after he accidentally broadcast explicit audio of an intimate encounter during an Instagram Live session. On September 11, 2024, Sharpe unknowingly streamed sounds of sexual activity to his 3.2 million followers.

He initially claimed his account had been hacked but later admitted on his podcast, "Nightcap," that his unfamiliarity with Instagram Live caused the mishap. Sharpe expressed deep embarrassment, saying, "I'm very disappointed in myself... to have your most intimate detail heard for the entire world."

The incident sparked widespread online discussions, with many fans reacting humorously. Sharpe's friend and co-host, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, offered both support and playful comments about the technical error.

After the viral Instagram Live, former NBA star Dwight Howard appeared to mock Sharpe. Sharpe, who co-hosts "Nightcap" with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, went viral on Wednesday for seemingly being intimate with a woman named Michelle during the livestream.

"He staged that for views," Howard tweeted.

Dwight Howard openly shares his thoughts on the matter, despite the many controversies he has faced over the years. However, Shannon Sharpe addressed the situation after the video went viral, explaining that he’s unsure how it occurred as he isn't familiar with Instagram Live.

"I'm embarrassed," Sharpe admitted. "I'm a very private person, and to have one of my most intimate details, the audio, exposed to the world is humiliating. I'm embarrassed for many reasons. A lot of people rely on Shannon to be professional at all times, and I strive to maintain that professionalism, even behind closed doors."

Advertisement

After playing basketball around the world for the past two years, Dwight Howard has returned to the U.S. But instead of joining an NBA team, he’ll be hitting the dance floor, as he has been announced for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Howard aims to become the second NBA star to win the competition, following Iman Shumpert, who made history in Season 30 by winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in 2021.

The former NBA champion will be the ninth basketball player to compete on the show, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, Clyde Drexler, Rick Fox, Metta World Peace, Charles Oakley, and Shumpert.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Shares Heartfelt Message to A’ja Wilson after Her Record-Breaking Performance