Dwight Howard to Participate In Dancing With The Stars 2024 Alongside Tom Brady’s Rumored GF Brooks Nader, Illona Maher And More

Dwight David Howard II, an American professional basketball player, currently plays for the Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament (TAT). Renowned for his remarkable NBA career, he achieved significant milestones, including winning an NBA championship, earning eight All-Star selections, and being named Defensive Player of the Year three times, solidifying his status as one of the greatest defensive players in basketball history.

Dwight Howard is preparing to compete in season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, set to premiere on September 17, 2024. The 2020 NBA champion and eight-time NBA All-Star will be dancing with professional partner Daniella Karagach. The cast, which includes a diverse group of celebrities, was announced on Good Morning America on September 4, 2024.

This season’s lineup features a mix of celebrities, including actress Tori Spelling, reality star Phaedra Parks, notorious figure Anna Delvey, rugby player Ilona Maher, and Tom Brady's rumored girlfriend Brooks Nader. The show will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning as judges.

Who is Dwight Howard's partner Daniella Karagach?

Daniella Karagach Pashkova is a skilled American dancer who has made a name for herself in competitive ballroom dancing and as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she started her dance training early, beginning with ballet at age three and then moving on to Latin and ballroom dance by ages six and eleven.

Advertisement

Karagach rose to prominence with her dance partner Leonid Juashkovsky, securing multiple titles, including three-time United States Junior Latin Champion and the 2007 Junior II 10-Dance Champion. She later teamed up with Pasha Pashkov, with whom she has won numerous national and international championships, including seven-time U.S. 10-Dance Champion and Latin Champion.

Dwight Howard's sexual assault lawsuit

Stephen Harper has dismissed his civil lawsuit against former NBA star Dwight Howard, which alleged sexual assault. Harper filed the lawsuit in July 2023, accusing Howard of sexually assaulting him during a July 2021 encounter at Howard's home in Georgia. The allegations included sexual assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

On August 19, 2024, Harper dropped all claims against Howard with prejudice, preventing him from filing the lawsuit. Howard's attorney confirmed that no financial settlement was involved in this dismissal. The case centered on an alleged encounter where Harper claimed he was coerced into sexual activity with Howard and another man, while Howard asserted that the encounter was consensual.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Los Angeles Sparks on September 4?