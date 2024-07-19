Dwyane Wade Claims He Could Challenge Michael Jordan's Throne if Injuries Didn't Hold Him Back; Brutally Trolled by Fans

Many people place Dwyane Wade among the greatest-ever shooting guards in NBA history. He holds the title of a three-time champion, has been an All-Star thirteen times, and was the Finals MVP in 2006. Between 2006 and 2012, Wade hit his peak, exemplifying his explosive scoring capability by averaging over 30 points in the 2008-09 season. This performance won him a scoring title.

However, Dwyane Wade's career experienced a significant impact from injuries, with knee problems being particularly troublesome. These injuries necessitated multiple surgeries, including one on his left knee, leading to chronic pain and arthritis. Wade has expressed that these injuries obstructed his performance and reduced his career longevity. He suggests that he might have been a serious contender in the "GOAT conversation" if not for these injuries.

Fan reactions to Dwyane Wade’s GOAT aspirations

In an episode of Carmelo Anthony's podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, Dwyane Wade confessed his belief that he could have surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time (GOAT) if injuries hadn't hindered his progress.

Laughing, Wade said, "It’s not like I’m the best shooter ever, but there were so many other aspects of the game I excel in. People often overlook the complexity of my game... If it wasn't for the injuries, I would've given MJ a run for his money."

Advertisement

Supporters of Michael Jordan didn't hold back their opposition to Wade's sentiments, ridiculing his claims mercilessly.

On the other hand, some fans agreed with him and stood stout in his defense, attributing his tremendous performance as evidence. Such were some of their responses:

Dwayne Wade's leap from college to the NBA was remarkable – he had a staggering 24.1 points per season by his second year in the league.

Wade’s leadership was instrumental in securing the NBA championship for the Miami Heat in the 2005-06 season. However, his injuries began affecting his play. He sat out a significant chunk of the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons due to a dislocated shoulder followed by persistent knee issues.

ALSO READ: Crucial Update on Kevin Durant’s Injury Status Ahead of South Sudan Match Before Paris Olympics: Report

Dwyane Wade from MVP aspirations to championship glory and lasting legacy

Following two seasons plagued with injuries, Wade came back strong in the 2008-09 season, delivering an MVP-grade performance, averaging 30.2 points, 7.5 assists, and five each game.

Advertisement

Joining with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, he was instrumental in leading the Heat to two consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. Though he took on a secondary role behind James, his immense value and significant contribution were vital to the back-to-back championships.

Post-James, Wade's outputs began to wane, yet he managed to seamlessly shift into a supporting role before hanging up his boots after the 8-19 season. While Wade may never have entered the GOAT discourse, his indelible imprint on the game is undeniable.

ALSO READ: Charles Barkley's Inside The NBA to Get Last Lifeline from TNT Amid Sudden Media Rights Shift: Report