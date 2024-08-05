United States sprinter Noah Lyles set the internet on fire with his victory in the men's 100m final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Sunday, August 4.

The incredible photo finish—a mere 0.005 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson—and Lyles’ subsequent celebration at the Stade de France, marking his 9.784-second sprint, have fans, athletes, and celebrities buzzing on social media.

While some fans didn't see this coming, Lyles knew exactly how to respond. Right after the race, he shouted, “Say something!” challenging his doubters. He went into the final race with confidence, and finishing it with such a narrow margin shows just how sure he was of himself.

Afterward, the Olympic Games posted a photo of him on X, showing his painted fingernails.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade congratulated Lyles on social media about his achievement, essentially daring his followers to criticize the fastest man in the world for having painted nails.

So, Lyles wears nail polish. Wade has been doing the same for years, even during his days as an active player. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also painted his nails while at the University of Southern California, as does first-round NBA draft pick Jared McCain.

Several followers on X mentioned Wade's child, who identifies as transgender, with some comments being derogatory.

Lyles is the first American to win this event since Justin Gatlin in 2004 in Athens. He clinched the victory in a photo finish with a time of 9.79 seconds, edging out Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson also congratulated Lyles. He quickly took to social media to celebrate the victory.

"We're all on the yacht cheering for Noah Lyles winning the Men's 100M race and remaining the fastest man in the world!," Johnson said. "It's the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men's 100! Wow - What an exciting race!!"

Noah Lyles, also famed for his love of Yu Gi Oh! , recently admitted to being “in the best shape” as he gears up for the 200m. Lyles always sets high targets for himself. After Kishane Thompson’s 9.77 in the Jamaica Olympic Trials, there were some doubts about whether Noah would deliver in Paris. And he did, by the finest of margins! Thompson was only 0.02 seconds slower than his trial record, and had he matched it, the outcome could have been different. But that doesn’t diminish Lyles’ accomplishment, as he has a knack for backing up his talk with performance.

Lyles is also aiming to finish the 200m in 19.19 seconds, which would break Usain Bolt’s record. Can he do it? Well, Noah clocked 9.83 in the semi-finals, just behind Oblique Seville’s 9.80. His confidence is growing, and so are his hopes for winning gold in the 200 m. “I am in the best shape of my life. I am seeing times in training I don’t usually see. In the 100m, the American record is constantly on my mind. In the 200m, 19.10 is definitely the goal,” Noah told the Daily Mail.

While Lyles couldn’t break the American record in the 100m (9.69 by Tyson Gay), he brought home the long-awaited gold medal. It will be interesting to watch him go for the world record on Thursday.