Dwyane Wade Reacts to Bronny James' LA Lakers Photoshoot; DETAILS Inside

After Bronny James was chosen as the 55th pick, fans have been anticipating him donning the purple and gold of the Lakers with great anticipation. The Lakers also took a picture of Bronny with his parents, LeBron and Savannah James, as a bonus. The legendary picture has gone viral on social media and even attracted the attention of Dwyane Wade, a former teammate of James.

To support their son Bronny, LeBron and Savannah James attended in person, taking some heartwarming pictures for the fans. Dwyane Wade was astounded that his father and son were now playing for the same team in the NBA.

How did Dwyane Wade react?

The Miami Heat legend posted a four-word Instagram story caption in response. Wade has added even more excitement to the rookie's media day, making it more intriguing than it was before. He wrote, “This is cold af,” and tagged his former teammate.

Lakers rookies donning the jersey for the first time

Even though Dalton Knecht and Bronny James haven't played yet, their arrival in the LA Lakers uniform has made fans excited for what promises to be a thrilling new season.

Head coach JJ Redick joined Bronny and Knecht for a press conference. In response to reports that LeBron James had a say in Bronny's draft selection, Redick stated that the 19-year-old deserved to be on the team. But there were other highlights to the occasion besides this.

Bronny signed a multi-year contract with the Lakers

The Lakers and Bronny have agreed to a multi-year guaranteed contract, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. With a team option for the fourth season, the $7.9 million contract is for four years.

The former USC player will be under a lot of scrutiny whenever he is on the court for the Lakers as many fans refuse to believe that he is in the NBA because of his merit. Bronny will be taking part in the summer league and will have a chance to make an impression on the fans and prove them wrong.

