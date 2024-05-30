Ever since Dwayne Wade's daughter, Zaya came out as transgender, the former NBA star has set an example by supporting her. Additionally, Wade has also shown immense support for the transgender community.

On May 23, the three-time NBA champion was awarded the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at the 2024 Make Good Famous Summit. He was recognized for his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ section.

During his acceptance speech at the 2024 Make Good Famous Summit, Wade brought up the challenges the LGBTQ+ group faces, especially, when it comes to contemporary politics. He also thanked his daughter, Zaya for inspiring him to advocate the transgender community.

"[This is a] Wade family award," Dwayne Wade proudly said.

Furthermore, Wade also announced major news during his acceptance speech. He shared the news of launching, Translatable.

Apparently, the former NBA star and his daughter, Zaya collaborated to launch the digital platform, Translatable. It aims to support transgender youth and their families by providing education and other resources. FYI, it is fully funded by the Elevate Prize.

Who is Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya's biological mother?

Dwayne Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is 17-year-old Zaya's birth mother. And, Wade shares primary custody of her. Zaya also has a brother named Zaire.

When Zaya came out to be transgender, her major support system was Dwayne Wade and his current wife, Gabrielle Union. The pair even helped her file legal documents to change her name. However, reportedly, Zaya's mother was against it.

Dwayne Wade once left Florida to create a safe space for Zaya

Zaya came out as transgender in 2020. It was Florida's political climate that forced Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union to relocate from Florida. Apparently, Florida passed laws that are discriminatory to the transgender community.

Despite having played in Miami for 16 years, Wade prioritized his family's well-being. Now, the Wade family resides in Los Angeles. Well, California is progressive when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights.

Coming to the game front, during his time with the Miami Heat, Wade won three championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013. Alongside, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, he formed the Big 3 era for the team.