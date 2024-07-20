EA Sports College Football 25 Hits the Market, Over 2 Million People Paid for Its Early Access

On Friday, EA Sports College Football 25 was released worldwide and around 2.2 million football fans paid for the football game, as per reports. The successor to the now defunct NCAA college football series is finally out across PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The game had an early access period before it was officially released on July 19 through its Deluxe and MVP Edition Bundles and it seems there have been millions of fans waiting for it.

More than 2 million people paid for EA Sports College Football 25 early access

After over a decade of its debut, the latest version of the game had plenty of pre-orders which allowed the fans to play for it early. On Friday, the day EA Sports College Football 25 was officially released worldwide, EA revealed that around 2.2 million people took part in the early access period for the game.

It was also disclosed that more than 600,000 people played the EA Play trial while the cheapest version to have early access was $99.99. This means up to $100 was paid by millions of fans who were all too excited about its early success.

EA Sports College Football 25 becomes one of the biggest games of the year

The recently released EA Sports College Football 25, in over a decade, has become one of the biggest games of the year. However, it cannot be played on PC and this will surely break some hearts. It can only be played on XBOX Series X and PS5 and not on the PC, XBOX One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

According to reports, EA, isn’t making the PC version of the game for the time being and the reason has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, the last version of college football was released back in 2013.

Meantime, the developers of the EA Sports game updated the fans regarding the server maintenance. The update was released on their social media account which read, “server maintenance will begin tomorrow, Thursday, July 18th at 6 AM ET.”

Further, it was revealed that during the maintenance, “all online modes will be unavailable.” The developers suggested to the fans to “complete all online games before maintenance begins!”

The basic edition of the game will cost you around $69.99 while for the deluxe edition, you have to pay $99.99. Following this, the fans will get three-day early access to the game as well as 4,600 College points.

Also, to buy the MVP bundle edition, fans will have to spend around $149.99 and they will be the owner of EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden 25 together.

Additionally, the deluxe edition of College Football 25 is only available digitally. Not just this, but the MVP Bundle will also be available in digital form only. The majority of the fans are not purchasing the game on their console instead of buying the physical copy.

The much-anticipated game has grabbed attention of the sporting legends like LeBron James, Shane Gillis and Tim Tebow as they have already streamed it on Twitch recently and the hype surrounding the game is increasing with each passing day.