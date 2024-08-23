Eagle-Eyed Swifties Speculate Travis Kelce’s Pre-Game Drip Featured a Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Travis Kelce is known for his standout pregame outfits before Kansas City Chiefs games. He often makes a statement with his fashion choices. The Chiefs' final preseason game was against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. The footballer opted for a more laid-back look this time. Yet, even in this casual attire, fans couldn’t help but draw connections between his outfit and Taylor Swift.

Kelce arrived wearing a USA Basketball t-shirt, which was a nod to his national pride and the team's gold medal victory in this year’s Olympic Games. On the surface, this seems like a straightforward wardrobe choice. However, Swift’s dedicated fanbase quickly found a potential link to the singer.

Just days before, Taylor Swift wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. To mark the end of this chapter of her tour, she performed a special song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. During the surprise song segment of her concert, Swift sang So Long, London, a track that seemed like a fitting farewell to the city.

The timing of Kelce’s outfit choice and Swift’s performance led to speculation among fans. Was Kelce’s shirt a subtle nod to Swift’s recent goodbye to London, or was it purely coincidental? Whether intentional or not, the synchronicity between the two events caught the attention of fans and the media alike. It sparked further discussion about the possible connection.

This isn't the first time fans have looked for signs of the pair’s connection. Taylor Swift herself recently displayed her affection for Kelce in a much more tangible way in her latest music video. The video for her song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from the Tortured Poets Department. It features Swift wearing a special piece of jewelry , a custom TNT bracelet gifted to her by Kelce.

The bracelet has become a significant accessory for Swift, often seen on her wrist. In the music video, Swift put together a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from her Eras Tour rehearsals. That's where the bracelet prominently appears throughout. This personalized piece was a thoughtful gift from Kelce.

It symbolizes their bond and has quickly become one of Swift’s most notable pieces of jewelry. Swifties are always on the lookout for Easter eggs and hidden meanings in Swift’s work. It is even speculated that Kelce might have made a cameo in the music video.

However, it remains unclear if he did appear. The idea adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Whether it’s through a casual t-shirt or a carefully chosen piece of jewelry, the connections between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to capture the imagination of fans.