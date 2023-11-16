Early realistic WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winners and WrestleMania 40 Night 1 and 2 main event predictions

The Royal Rumble is widely regarded as one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views and marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, the pinnacle of the pro wrestling industry.

During the event, WWE hosts two Royal Rumble matches, one for the women and the other for the men. In each match, 30 participants enter the ring, with new opponents joining every 90 seconds.

Superstars aim to eliminate each other by tossing opponents out of the ring, and the last remaining participant is declared the winner. The victorious wrestler earns the opportunity to challenge the champion of their choice for the title, headlining WrestleMania.

WrestleMania itself spans two nights, with one dedicated to the women's winner and the second typically dedicated to the men's winner.

The upcoming Royal Rumble in 2024 marks the 37th edition and will be hosted in Florida. This year's Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable, with no clear guesses on the potential winners. In this article, we'll highlight two wrestlers from each match and explore why they could emerge victorious.

Possible Royal Rumble Winners 2024

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant comeback from injury, winning the Royal Rumble 2023 and headlining WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. However, he couldn't halt the Tribal Chief's dominance, as Reigns emerged victorious for the third consecutive WrestleMania match. While last year's winner was fairly predictable, this year presents a more uncertain scenario.

Men Royal Rumble 2024 winner predictions

1. Gunther

Gunther currently holds the title of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the world. The Ring General has swiftly earned a name for himself in the company.

Although he is advertised to defend his title against Miz at Survivor Series 2023, signs of tension within his faction suggest he might drop the title soon. This could pave the way for Gunther to aim for the bigger gold and potentially win the Royal Rumble as a face superstar. If successful, he could set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

2. CM Punk

Persistent rumors surround CM Punk's potential return, with the last time he wrestled being at Royal Rumble 2014.

If Punk makes a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024 and goes on to main event WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, it could create a storyline even more significant than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

Punk has never headlined WrestleMania, and his return would address a longstanding conflict between WWE and Punk. Rollins has openly expressed his dislike towards Punk, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the potential matchup.

Women Royal Rumble 2024 winner predictions

Last year, Mami Rhea Ripley emerged as the Royal Rumble winner and went on to face Charlotte Flair for the championship. Ripley successfully defeated Charlotte Flair, capturing the title and maintaining her reign since the last WrestleMania. Currently booked to face Zoey Stark, Ripley's championship run is set to continue.

1. Bayley

After returning at SummerSlam 2022 as part of the heel faction Damage Ctrl, Bayley's run has been underwhelming thus far. However, there are now rumors of the former Hugger making a babyface turn in the near future.

According to recent reports from Xero News, Bayley is currently the frontrunner to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. If she emerges victorious, it's expected that Bayley would challenge her Damage Ctrl teammate Iyo Sky for the championship at WrestleMania 40. This could allow Bayley the opportunity to rehabilitate her character and re-establish herself as a top fan-favorite in the company.

2. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill, signed by WWE, has made appearances on NXT, SmackDown, and Raw without participating in a single match.

Speculations are high that she will enter the Women's Royal Rumble match and emerge as the victor, earning the right to face Rhea Ripley for the championship at WrestleMania 40. It would mark a significant debut in the championship scene for Cargill.

