Ed Kelce Worried About Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors on Social Media

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce always find themselves in the headlines. Rumors about their breakup pop up every other day. Ed Kelce, Travis’ dad, sometimes believes whatever is said about the couple.

Ed Kelce tagged along with his son to Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. But social media often manages to deceive him. The Chiefs’ tight opened up about how he tackles his dad’s concerns on a podcast show.

How did Ed Kelce react to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift breakup rumors?

Travis Kelce appeared on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast on Tuesday, June 25. He revealed he has to ensure his dad that everything is fine between the couple. He said that Ed Kelce enquires about his relationship with Swift whenever he sees a wild rumor.

“What the f–k is this?” the Chiefs’ TE’s dad would ask. Travis added that almost all those rumors are totally out of the blue. Father Kelce often asks about the well-being of the couple. "Dad, get the f–k off Facebook. Are you f—-g kidding me?" the 3x Super Bowl champion usually responds.

Fans had recently begun to speculate about the power couple’s breakup. Swift and Kelce hadn’t met each other for over a month. But the love birds slammed every mouth shut with their PDA last week.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make their first-ever on-stage appearance

The TTPD singer and the NFL star surprised the fans on the final Eras Tour night at Wembley. Travis Kelce took the stage during the transition skit before I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Performance.

Kelce donned a black suit and a hat for his role. Swift pretended to faint. It was followed by Travis gently lifting and carrying her to the center of the stage. Then, the Chiefs’ TE fanned her girlfriend until she got up.

The multiple Grammy winner went on to mesmerize the fans with her melodies. Kelce danced to Swift’s tunes on the previous two nights. The couple had enough energy to party till the AM after wrapping up the show.

