Eddie Hearn open to Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua but former UFC champ wants Tyson Fury rematch

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut against the undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury. Despite being the underdog, Ngannou defied predictions from both experts and fans who believed he wouldn't even survive the third round.

In a shocking turn of events, Ngannou delivered a performance of a lifetime, even knocking down Tyson Fury with his left hand in the third round of their boxing bout. However, Tyson Fury ultimately won the match by unanimous decision.

Some still argue that Ngannou won the match, and Francis himself expressed feeling robbed in their boxing bout. Recently, Ngannou discussed his next fight, expressing his desire for a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury, currently scheduled to face boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd, rescheduled their bout to next year, around February, after the Francis Ngannou fight.

Ngannou shared his optimism, saying, "My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I'll fight Fury, then I'll let them do whatever they do. I'll go back.”

Ngannou added, “Maybe do some MMA fights, and comeback with some people in boxing. I'm planning to potentially fight twice next year, maybe in February or March.”

Eddie Hearn hinted Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently discussed booking Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua. Eddie told via BBC News he offered the fight to Ngannou’s team and also told them they could possibly schedule this fight for next year.

Hearn said they are working on Joshua’s next year plans and after seeing Ngannou’s performance they are considering him as the option.

“We could have that event in Saudi Arabia or other countries in the Middle East. Africa sounds incredible can they come up with the money to do it I don’t know.” Hearn expressed.

