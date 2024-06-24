Edwin Diaz Ejected After Getting Caught Using Sticky Substance; Mets Star Responds To Cheating Claim Amid 10-Game Ban

Just when everyone believed the New York Mets were on the right track, something happened that might alter their trajectory. Edwin Díaz, the closer, was dismissed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander came on in the ninth inning to try to clinch the Mets' victory, but third-base umpire Vic Carapazza dismissed him before he could throw a pitch after inspecting his glove and hand. According to Díaz and manager Carlos Mendoza, the umpire found excessive rosin, sweat, and debris on the pitcher's throwing hand.

“The rules are the rules and they made the decision to throw him out,” Mendoza said.

He is the Mets' third pitcher to be dismissed for such an infraction in the past year. Drew Smith, who received a 10-game suspension for a similar infraction last year, replaced Díaz and recorded two outs.

Jake Diekman stepped in and struck out pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom for his third save for the Mets, who have won four consecutive series.

What did Edwin Diaz have to say about the cheating claim?

Díaz attempted to seal the victory but was disqualified for possessing a foreign material when officials checked his hands and gloves. Diaz commented about the incident. He said after the game that the stickiness on his hand was caused by perspiration and rosin and was no more sticky than normal.

He said, "I always use the same thing, rosin, sweat and I put my hands in the dirt a little because I needed to have a little grip on the ball. That was what I was explaining (to the umpires) today, but they said it was a little sticky.

"I was very surprised because I didn't have anything in my hand, on my glove or strap. They always check on me. They said it was very sticky and I just told them 'hey, you can touch and smell my hands, they don't smell like anything.' But they expelled me," Díaz explained.

New York has won 10 of 13 and is 13-6 in June, and they may need to find a temporary closer for the next two weeks. The Mets open a two-game series against the visiting Yankees on Tuesday before hosting Houston for three games.

