'Ek no. ka pagal hai': Rohit Sharma once recalled extremely funny incident involving Jadeja and cheetahs

Indian cricket players always have some funny incidents to share, during non-media interviews. During one such interview with Vikram Sathaye, a popular cricket presenter and standup comedian, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane shared a hilarious moment in South Africa. For the two players, all the fun part of that incident is due to the presence of Jadeja. Rohit even called Jadeja, "Pagal (crazy)”, Jokindly during the interview. Let's read what the incident was all about:

Indian players' South Africa safari trip could have been their last trip, thanks to Jadeja

Vikram Sathaye runs a show called "What The Duck'' on his YouTube channel. In the fourth episode of the show's fifth season, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were the guests. As Vikram talks about the friendship of Rohit and Rahane, on and off the field, he mentions the South Africa Trip, the two were a part of which back in 2018. Talking about the Safari trip in South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane narrates a funny incident that happened during that trip.

Starting the narration of the incident, Ajinkya Rahane said, "There was this incident called Cheetah Walking. So we guys thought that Cheetah walking meant the cheetah would walk ahead of us, while we followed the animal. So like when we reached the middle of the Jungle, we saw two cheetahs, enjoying their freshly hunted food. So there were four-five of us, Me, Rohit, Radhika, and Ritika. Jadeja." That's when Rohit entered into the conversation and drifted towards him.

Also Read: 'Mein ladkiyon ka deewana': When Virat Kohli made the crowd go crazy with his antics on Comedy Nights With Kapil show



As soon as the name Jadega came, Rohit came forward saying, "Jadega kay sath kabhi jana nahi chaheyah, kabhi pay bhi. Ek number ka pagal hai wo. (Never go anywhere with Jadeja. He's just crazy)." To this, everyone laughed, the way Rohit said. Continuing the story, Ajinkya Rahane said, "So like when we reached near the Cheetahs, they just looked straight at us." As soon as Ajinkya said that, Rohit explained why the Cheetahs looked at them.

Sharing his explanation, the Indian captain said, "Because of Jadeja. Wahan jake awaz karra hai. Usko bulara hai (He is calling out the cheetahs, there). Mainay bola, abay kya karra hai. Unko pata chala na toh so minute may uthake lakay jayenge (I'm like, what are you doing? If they get to know about us, it won't take them two minutes to drag us with them)." Jadeja is legit a funny guy, especially when it's coming from the people he plays with. To call out cheetah is definitely a daring deal, but maybe that's what made it a memorable trip for the players.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Naukar Biwi Ka': When Yuvraj Singh shared adorable pic from his childhood with hilarious caption