Eli Manning Net Worth - How much is Eli Manning worth in 2024?

Everyone who follows the NFL knows who Eli Manning is - the former New York Giants quarterback. However, there are still many aspects of Eli's life that remain a mystery to us. One such aspect is his net worth. So, just how much is Eli Manning worth? Well, according to CelebrityNetWorth, it's a whopping $160 Million!

What is Eli Manning's Net Worth in 2024?

Eli Manning's Net Worth in 2024 has been estimated to be around $160 Million as per CelebrityNetWorth. But how did he make himself such a fortune? All credit goes to his former employment. Eli Manning is a retired NFL player who played as quarterback for his entire career, with New York Giants

Eli Manning is a 2004 NFL draft and from 2004 to 2010, the former quarterback signed a seven-year contract worth $54 Million. In addition to that, he got a signing bonus of 3 Million with a guaranteed average salary of $7.7 Million with that 7-year contract. In 2010, the contract was renewed.

The former quarterback got into another contract worth $97 Million from 2010 to 2015. It was a 6-year long contract that lasted from 2010 to 2015. As per that contract, he got a signing bonus of 13 Million and an average salary of 16.2 Million. That contract ended in 2015, when he got another extension.

In 2015, Eli Manning got a four-year extension worth $84 Million that lasted from 2015 to 2020. With that contract, he got a signing bonus of $31 Million and an average salary of $21 Million. So in total, by the end of his career, he had earned around $252 Million, just from the NFL paychecks. Eli was the highest paid until his brother took his place.

Eli Manning’s College Football Career

Eli Manning was born on January 3, 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana. After completing his high school from Isidore Newman, Eli Manning went to attend college at Ole Miss from where he stayed from 1999 before graduating in 2003. One year later, he was drafted by the New York Giants in the NFL as the Number 1 pick of the First 1 in 2004.

During his time in college, he was a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels and established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of college football. In his final year, he led the team to an impressive 10-3 record and secured a victory in the SBC Cotton Bowl Classic. By the time he graduated, he had accumulated numerous prestigious awards and accolades.

For example, he was given the Maxwell Award for being the best all-around athlete, the SEC MVP award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Apart from that he was also a nominee for the Heisman Trophy in 2003, however, ended up ranking third in the voting.

Talking about his college football career, he had outstanding statistics. When he left college and college football, he had a total of 10,119 passing yards in his corner. In addition to that, he made 81 touchdown passes and had 137 passer rating. Manning graduated in 2003 with a marketing degree.

Eli Manning’s Professional Football Career

Eli Manning's college football journey was nothing short of remarkable, and his success continued in the NFL where he became one of the most accomplished players. After graduating, he was drafted in 2004, but surprisingly not by the Giants. The Chargers had the honor, but Manning and his father made it clear that they had no intention of playing for them.

The reason has something to do with the concerns the two had over the team's treatment of Ryan Leaf. Even though the Chargers drafted him, they immediately traded him to the New York Giants in a deal that involved Philip Rivers. With that Mannings signed a $45 Million contract with the New York Giants.

Manning's debut was made in the first week of the season in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where in the fourth quarter he relieved Kurt Warner. During this rookie year, Eli Mannings played a total of six games and ended with a total of 1043 passing yards, 9 interceptions, and 6 touchdowns.

After Kurt Warner departed from the Giants, Eli Manning took his place as a starter in 2005. By the end of the 2005 season, he was among the top five quarterbacks with more passing yards and most touchdowns.

Eli Mannings and Super Bowl Wins

Going forward in his NFL career, Manning helped the Giants achieve their first Super Bowl win in 2008, since 2001. In Super Bowl XLII, the New York Giants defeated the undefeated New England Patriots in the finals by 17-14. During that game, Eli Manning became the first ever quarterback to make a last-minute throw and a championship-winning touchdown, during a title game.

The winning touchdown pass was made to Plaxico Burres, with just 35 seconds left on the clock. He was awarded MVP of the game due to his outstanding performance against the Patriots. In 2015, Eli Manning once again led the Giants to another victory at Super Bowl XLVI, beating the Patriots once again. And once again, Eli was named MVP of the game.

Eli Manning concluded his NFL career on January 22, 2020, after spending about 16 years making his outstanding career with the New York Giants. To honor Manning's contribution to the team, the Giants decided to retire his jersey number #10. Overall, he had an amazing and highly successful NFL career, just like his brother Payton.

Eli Manning Endorsements and Investments

Eli Manning is one of the most successful quarterbacks to ever exist in the history of the NFL. His reputation helped him improve his market value and popularity, which in return got him multiple endorsement deals. The former Giants quarterback has worked with brands such as Visa, Nike, Toyota, Reebok, Gatorade and so many more.

In general, Eli has been involved in endorsement deals with a well-known brand, which has brought him significant financial benefits. Out of all the endorsement deals he has, Eli Mannings makes an average of $8 to $10 Million per year, making him one of the top-paid athletes who endorse products. Additionally, Eli has been featured in advertising campaigns for NFLShop and Oreo.

Eli Manning's investments are also contributors to his whopping $160 Million net worth. Together with his brother, Eli Manning has invested in SeatGeek, about $35 Million. SeatGeek is a mobile-focused platform that lets fans book and sell tickets for multiple events. The former quarterback is also an investor at Whoop.

Whoop is a performance optimization system, that focuses on helping athletes track their recovery, sleeping hours, and training time to boost performance. In Whoop, Eli invested over $100 Million. In addition to that, he has made a $50 Million investment in Step, a company that offers mobile-based banking to teenagers.

Eli Manning House

In 2018, Eli Manning decided to part ways with his condo in New Jersey, which had been his family's home until then. The sale of the condo fetched him a whopping $3.55 Million, making it one of the most expensive condos sold in the city. Back in 2014, the former quarterback had purchased a magnificent six-bedroom mansion situated in Summit.

Eli Manning really knows how to make smart investments! Last year, he decided to invest in real estate once again, but this time he went for a stunning beach house in Quogue, New York. This incredible property spans over 7500 sq. ft and is valued at a whopping $8.5 Million. With all his property investments combined, it's no wonder Eli Manning's net worth reaches an impressive $160 Million.

