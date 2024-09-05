Eli Manning Refuses to Text Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift Meet Up for His Kids

Eli Manning, the former professional American football quarterback who spent 16 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, shares a close bond with Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother.

Manning connects more with Jason Kelce than with Travis. He has shown enthusiasm for Jason's new career path and often discusses the challenges and experiences of being an NFL sibling. While Eli and Travis may not be close friends, their families hold mutual respect within the football community.

Despite being a Giants legend and having children who are huge Taylor Swift fans, Eli Manning refuses to ask Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, to arrange a meeting for them. In an interview with US Weekly on Wednesday, Manning admitted that he hasn’t texted Kelce to help his kids, Lucy, Charles, Ava, and Caroline, meet the "Blank Space" singer.

Instead of seeking favors from the Chiefs' tight end, Manning encourages his children to find their own creative ways to meet the "All Too Well" singer whenever she's in town.

“If we happen to be somewhere where Travis and Taylor are in the same town or city and [they’re] like, ‘You gotta text Travis and see if we can, like, just meet up. We’ll be quick. We just wanna see her. We don’t have to say hi.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not texting him [for you] to see Taylor. You [want to] see her, you gotta find a way, you gotta be creative. You gotta do it yourself,’” Manning, 43, told Us.

Eli told us he won’t be reaching out to Kelce, 34, anytime soon, but he is actively engaged in a long-running text thread with his brother Peyton Manning. They are preparing to cohost another season of their ESPN2 Monday Night Football broadcast, ManningCast.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become a major power couple in celebrity culture. Their relationship has attracted considerable media attention, especially during Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, where Kelce surprised fans with appearances, including a standout moment in London. This relationship marks a significant change for Swift, who has dated high-profile individuals before but never someone equally famous and influential.

As Travis Kelce prepares for his 12th NFL season, he expressed exceptional excitement about the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2024. Having played 181 games in his career, Kelce mentioned that he feels physically fit and has established a strong routine to maintain peak performance.

