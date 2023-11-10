Eli Manning spills Peyton Manning’s signature ‘Omaha’ call was stolen from fierce NFL rival Tom Brady

Peyton Manning’s famous Omaha call wasn’t actually his, revealed the NFL legend’s brother recently. According to Eli Manning, Peyton Manning stole it from him, and it was just a luck factor that made the call famous.

Interestingly, Eli Manning confessed that the Omaha call wasn’t his as well; instead, he took it from Tom Brady indirectly. With that said, here’s the backstory of this incident with Eli Manning putting light on the Omaha call’s origin.

Eli Manning revealed where Payton Manning’s famous Omaha came from and how

Eli Manning was recently in a conversation with Dan Patrick in his famous YouTube show called Dan Patrick Show. While talking with Dan Patrick, Eli explained the history of Peyton’s signature call Omaha.

“First off, I think we gotta set the record straight. I used Omaha way before Peyton ever used it. He stole it, he stole it,” told Eli to Dan, explaining the backstory of the Omaha call.

According to Eli Manning, he used the term a long time before his brother took it from him. NFL fans never heard it from him, but in 2015, Peyton was using this call, and it became famous in the NFL world, thanks to more mics that weren’t there when Eli was using the call.

Peyton Manning used the word Omaha to its full advantage and marketed himself through its popularity. The retired NFL quarterback even named his entertainment company as Omaha Production; the name became a part of his legacy.

However, according to Eli Manning, the Omaha call wasn’t his as well. Instead, he took it from the playbook of the New York Giants during his rookie year. The word was also used by John Hufnagel, who was the offensive coordinator for the Giants.

John Hufnagel came from the New England Patriots and brought a new language with him, which included the use of the word Omaha. Tom Brady was a part of the New England Patriots back then, so as per Eli, technically, he stole it from the NFL legend.

“So I stole it technically, from Tom Brady,” confessed Eli Manning. Looks like both Eli and Brady are yet to get the credit for the word that they passed forward to Peyton.

