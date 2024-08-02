Elon Musk, JK Rowling Slam Olympics After Italian Boxer Quits Against Imane Khelif Amid Gender Controversy: ‘Misogynist Sporting Establishment’

The world’s richest person Elon Musk and renowned writer JK Rowling have now thrown their weight behind Italian boxer Angela Carini for pulling out of the match against Algeria’s Imane Khelif. The debate around Carini pulling herself out of the match, just within 46 seconds is increasing and several eminent personalities have come out in support of the Italian boxer.

Khelif is the same women wrestler who was disqualified from the Women’s World Championship after she failed the gender eligibility test due to elevated levels of testosterone in her system. However, she was cleared by the Paris Olympics Committee to compete in the boxing match at the Olympics.

JK Rowling took a firm stand for Carini as she called out the Olympic committee. “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered,” she wrote on her X account.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, echoed swimmer Riley Gaines who claimed “men don’t belong in women’s sports.” Elon Musk reacted to this message by writing, “Absolutely.”

Carnini however, told the press that she has no intention of criticizing Khelif’s placement in the women’s competition. She wrote, “I wish to carry on until the end and that she can be happy. I am someone who doesn’t judge anyone. I am not here to give judgments.”

Advertisement

It was her statements after the match on her loss that evoked sympathies for her. In an emotionally charged speech, Carini said that she was heartbroken, as she had gone there for the honor of her parents. “I went to the ring to honor my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this,” she said.

The 25-year-old fighter said that she got inside the ring, to win, but the punch from Khelif was so hard that she thought it was wise for her to quit the match than risk her health. “I didn’t give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m going out with my head held high,” she said.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has also spoken in support of Carini saying that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be allowed in women’s competitions. “Not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms,” she said. As the tournament progresses questions around Khelif’s selection would certainly be raised.