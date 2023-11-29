Elon Musk runs down Deadspin for incorrectly claiming young Chiefs fan wore blackface at NFL game this weekend

Elon Musk is always in the headlines for making controversial comments, this time involving the NFL. Everyone knows how much the Tesla CEO loves to think of himself as the flagbearer of free speech. He never lets go of an opportunity to call out the "Woke Mind Virus" or the "Woke Media."

In a recent interaction on Twitter, which he has for some reason re-named as X, Elon called into question a sports blog that claimed that a fan at a recent NFL match appeared in blackface.

Elon Musk called out an NFL Writer for promoting misleading information

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan wearing red and black face paint attended the Chiefs vs Raiders game this weekend. His outfit also featured a Native American headdress, mirroring the Chiefs' mascot imagery. A viral photo showing only the black-painted half of the teen's face led a Deadspin writer to accuse him of making a racist statement.

However, wider footage reveals the full face paint honoring the Chiefs. The student's intentions reflected team spirit rather than any racial overtones.

Carron J. Phillips, who works for Deadspin , wrote an article in which he said that this fan found a unique way to hate native Americans and Black people. “This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate," he added further.

This article came across Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk, he decided to take things into his own hands and talk about this to his 164 Million Followers on X. Resharing the Deadspin article on his X account, Elon Musk wrote, "And another @CommunityNotes win exposing deception."

But that's not it. When another X user talked about Carron J. Pillips using a deceptive camera angle to make his article look more authentic, Elon used some harsh words for the Deadspin Senior Editor, in the comment section.

"Carron Phillips is an unapologetic racist and a deceiver. Shame on him," Elon Musk commented on the post by an X user called @EndWokeness who talked about Carron J. Pillips's controversial article in detail.

Phillips' article piece became the subject of community note correction on Twitter (now known as X) and even Elon has tagged Community Note in most of his comments. Fans are definitely not happy with the Deadspin's writer and he may face some legal consequences, however, nothing regarding that has been reported anywhere so far.