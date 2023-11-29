Elon Musk seemingly agrees Conor McGregor should run for office and kick out Irish PM Leo Varadkar amid police investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat, and physical abuse.

There has been unrest in Ireland recently, and many people are criticizing the government's handling of the situation.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter/X, has shared his thoughts on the matter and even suggested that Conor McGregor, a former UFC champion, could run for office. Musk has a history of commenting on national and international issues.

Elon Musk recently quoted a tweet targeting Irland PM Leo Varadkar, Musk responded, “ “Ironically, the Irish PM hates the Irish people, This is their last term in office.”

Conor McGregor is another international sensation who is standing by the Irish people and publicly calling out the government. Ireland's government even launched an investigation into McGregor for promoting hate.

A fan quoted Conor McGregor’s response and expressed, “McGregor should run for office and kick these losers (referring to the current Ireland government) out.”

Musk responded to the user’s claim, “The current Irish government clearly cares more about praise from woke media than their own people.” Musk indirectly pointed out and agreed on Conor McGregor running for the office.

ALSO READ: 'This is legally binding': Conor McGregor finally reacts to the rumors of his return and his opponent

When will Conor McGregor make his return to UFC

The Notorious Conor McGregor is a former UFC two-division champion. McGregor captured the lightweight championship and featherweight championship of UFC. McGregor last fought in 2021.

Irish mixed martial artist fought Dustin “Diamond” Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight. The fight ended oddly when the Notorious one broke his leg and lost the match via doctor stoppage.

Notorious was out of competition for almost three years and now he is expected to make his comeback next year in 2024. The event at which he is expected to return is UFC 300. Conor McGregor entered UFC’s anti-drug program last month.

McGregor is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

Chandler called out McGregor after he knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 2022.

ALSO READ: Did you know that Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are actually distant relatives