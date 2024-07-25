Elon Musk Teases Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Again: ‘Any Place, Any Time’

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg might happen again! The high-voltage matchup was teased the previous year by both billionaires. Zuckerberg, who is a known MMA enthusiast, was touted to be the favorite if the match did happen. However, the Tesla CEO did not lag far behind. Trying to match Zuck toe to toe, Musk agreed to train with UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre.

Unfortunately, all the excitement died down drastically as Mark Zuckerberg called the fight off. It was Musk’s mother who asked her son not to indulge in the fight. With allegedly no interest from Musk, Zuckerberg too, lost interest, and the fight fell flat. However, recent comments from Elon Musk have reignited the possibilities again.

Elon Musk is willing to fight Mark Zuckerberg ‘anytime’

Elon Musk was recently spotted at the US Capitol for attending Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress. While coming out of the meeting, Musk was questioned by a reporter about his fight with the Meta CEO.

Replying to the question, Elon Musk smiled and replied, “I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, and rules.” Well, this is not the first time Musk has spoken similarly about fighting Zuckerberg. In an October 2023 episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ Musk vowed to fight Zuckerberg “in a house, on a mouse, with a louse.”

In reality, Mark Zuckerberg is well-trained in mixed martial arts. He has even trained with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya too. Thus, going one-on-one against such a personality would be an uphill task for Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also commented on the ‘death’ of his transgender son.

Elon Musk blames ‘woke mind virus’ for his son’s ‘death’

Elon Musk recently commented about his transgender son, Vivian Musk. Vivian came out as transgender in June of 2022. Deciding to change his name to Xavier, Musk’s son underwent ‘puberty blockers.’ This is something that did not sit well with Musk. He accused the doctors of having misguided him about agreeing to use the ‘puberty blockers’ on his son.

Musk mentioned that he did not have an idea about what the blockers did. He also stated that there was no information about whether the blockers had a lasting impact on the body. Thus, all in all, Elon Musk seems to be in the news at the moment. Whether he is serious about fighting Mark Zuckerberg is an answer that only the future can answer.

