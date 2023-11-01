Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan Mark Zuckerberg pulled out of MMA fight and explains why he is certain he would beat Facebook founder

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are two of the biggest business tycoons in the world. Both were in talks to fight at one point and it seemed that both would fight surely. Which could be the world's first fight to feature the richest businessmen.

But now the fight is not happening Elon Musk made his return to Joe Rogan’s podcast show Joe Rogan Experience, where he revealed the insites of the fight and also revealed Mark was the one to pull out from the fight.

“Zuck pulled out. He used the pullout method. Listen I'm willing to. So he was like, Oh no, it's got to be UFC rules. I'm like well, okay, we're gonna have UFC rules in the Colosseum.” Elon revealed.

Elon further said, “It's fine, but we just don't want to have it; You got to respect the historical integrity of the place. Yeah like the gladiator, you know. Come on.”

Elon Musk's strong claims about him fighting Mark Zuckerberg

Musk even expressed he could easily defeat Mark Zuckerberg without any problem as he is about 240 pounds comparatively heavier than Mark. He also said he wrestled Lex Fridman who is much heavier than Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk even issued an open challenge to Mark Zuckerberg, “I’ll fight him any place, anywhere, under any rules.”

How Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg started

In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter the competitor brand of Mark Zuckerberg’s brands. Both business tycoons started beefing after news broke that Zuckerberg is going to launch a new company to counter Musk’s Twitter.

Elon challenged Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight. Later revealed by the current CEO of UFC the biggest brand of mixed martial arts. Both men are very serious about doing this mega-fight.

In 2023 August the talks of this fight were at their peak. Until Mark Zuckerberg stated on his platform Threads that Elon Musk is not very serious.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

