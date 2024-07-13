Eminem Gives Shoutout To Kyrie Irving And Luka Donic In Latest Album The Death Of Slim Shady With Bonus Track Ft 2 Chainz

Eminem’s new album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), was released on Friday, 12th July, 2024. This album surprised fans with a bonus track named Kyrie & Luka, featuring 2 Chainz.

Eminem’s tribute to Mavericks’ duo Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

While the song Kyrie & Luka doesn't explicitly focus on NBA stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the track is a thematic connection to the dynamic duo concept embodied by Doncic and Irving. Irving is referenced in one of 2 Chainz's lyrics starting with “feel like Kyrie.”

New York Knicks' Julius Randle also received a mention in the track when 2 Chainz raps, “While things are goin’ left like Julius Randle.” Although the song is currently unavailable on major streaming platforms like Apple Music or Spotify, fans can listen to it on YouTube.

Other NBA players who are immortalized in Music

Throughout the history of hip-hop and popular music, numerous NBA stars have been immortalized in song titles and lyrics. From Michael Jordan to LeBron James, and beyond, these NBA players have influenced the cultural landscape of music as well.

One of the greatest NBA players of all-time Michael Jordan was referenced in tracks like Lil Uzi Vert's Michael Jordan and Kendrick Lamar's Michael Jordan. There was also a track called (I Wanna Be) Like Mike by Teknoe.

Another legend, LeBron James has been the subject of songs such as LeBron On by Obie Trice and LeBron James by Yo Gotti. Allen Iverson, known for his impact on and off the court, inspired songs like Don Trip's Allen Iverson. Kobe Bryant, revered worldwide, is celebrated in tracks like Lil Wayne's Kobe Bryant and Chief Keef's Kobe.

Other NBA icons like Kevin Durant with KD by Dave East, and Stephen Curry in Lil Bibby's Steph, have also been honored in music. The diversity of NBA tributes in music extends to players across different eras and roles. From iconic names like Magic Johnson, referenced in the song by Red Hot Chili Peppers, to contemporary stars such as Derrick Rose in Meek Mill’s track has been given a tribute. Even Kristaps Porzingis received a tribute in a song called, Keep Calm Like Kristaps Porzingis by an artist named, Olas.

Eminem’s release of Kyrie & Luka adds to the rich tradition of NBA stars being honored in music. The inclusion of NBA stars in song titles and lyrics underscores their global popularity and influence in pop culture as a whole. These musical tributes not only celebrate athletic prowess but also reflect the deep connection between sports and music cultures.

