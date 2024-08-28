Emma Raducanu US Open Earnings: How Much Did the Tennis Star Make After First-Round Defeat to Sofia Kenin?

The Briton was sent tumbling out of the competition on Wednesday morning, and her aspirations of a second Grand Slam triumph ended in catastrophe. Emma Raducanu's earnings from this year's US Open can officially be revealed, following her unfortunate first-round loss to Sofia Kenin on Wednesday morning.

The Briton started the match looking to win at Flushing Meadows for the first time since her spectacular US Open victory in 2021.

Kenin, however, blew Raducanu away, defeating him 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move to the second round. It was another blow for Raducanu, who was devastated by her latest defeat. She cried in her post-match press conference, confessing that she could have played more in the buildup to the year's last Grand Slam.

Raducanu has also committed to 'go back to the drawing board' to rediscover the form that propelled her into the spotlight three years earlier.

Despite losing, Raducanu received USD 100,000 (£75,000) for participating in the first round. That should at least provide some comfort to the Briton.

According to the US Open website, Raducanu would have earned $140,000 (£105,000) had she won her match against Kenin.

Players who advance to the round of 32 will receive $215,000 (£162,000), while those who make it to the last 16 will receive $325,000 (£246,000).

Quarter-finalists will receive $530,000 (£401,000), while semi-finalists will earn about $1,000,000 (£757,000). The runner-up then receives $1.8 million (£1.3 million), while the winner receives a whopping $3.6 million (£2.7 million). Raducanu previously received $2.5 million for winning the US Open in 2021.

She was unseeded that year, but defied the odds to make history, defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final.

After losing to Kenin, Raducanu stated that it was a 'collective' choice for her to play only one hard-court match before the US Open.

She said: "I would have probably preferred to play a little bit more.I know when I have a lot of matches, just like every player, you feel really good, you feel like everything's automatic.

"I can learn from it. And, you know, manage my schedule slightly differently.

"It wasn't just me. It was more of like a collective call and that's what happened, and I can't really change it."

Kenin, on the other hand, described Raducanu as a 'difficult' opponent that she was glad she had to face.

“It was a rollercoaster. Emma is such a tough player," she said. "She played some great tennis.”

"I’m just happy to have won. It was super close. The third set could’ve gone either way.”

"I tried to handle my nerves. The support from you guys and everyone in the box means a lot.”

“I try to take one match at a time. Emma won this a few years ago. I feel like it was a great blockbuster first-round match."