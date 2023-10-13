Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel believes Vince McMahon is one of the reasons why TKO stock price has taken a hit

Vince McMahon was chairman of WWE. Recently, he sold his company to Endeavor Group, On April 3, 2023. Both parties announced their sale. Endeavor Group already purchased UFC earlier they also announced they are merging both of these companies under one name for the stock market and they will form a company worth approx USD 21 billion public trading company.

Ari Emanuel was at recent Bloomberg’s Screentime conference. He talked things about WWE including their television deals and stocks, etc.

ALSO READ: ‘Problem with me?’: When Vince McMahon for real fought with ex WWE Champ inside airport

Why is Vince McMahon one of the reasons for TKO's stock price decline?

Emanuel shared three main reasons why TKO’s stock price is going down in the context of WWE. He stated the first reason he pointed out the Monday Night Raw deal ending this year and the UFC network signed up for SmackDown and was not willing to take Raw and NXT. company is in talks with other networks for the deal. Raw is a major show of WWE.

Another major reason according to Emanuel, was the PFL signing investment with Saudi Arabia. He quoted, “Two, the P.F.L. situation.”

The third reason he slated was Vince McMahon, still working with the company He said, “Three, probably Vince in our deal, wanted to be able to put, at any point in time, his stock.” By this, Ari pointed out Vince worked for decades and can sell the rest shares as well.

McMahon was retired from WWE for investigation of the hash money. After the sale of WWE, he came back to WWE to work. Emanuel was the one who wanted McMahon to work even after the merger. McMahon is currently executive chairman of TKO group.

ALSO READ: ‘Problem with me?’: When Vince McMahon for real fought with ex WWE Champ inside airport

Why Vince McMahon was under investigation by WWE

During this year’s July month news came out that McMahon was being investigated for millions of dollars in transactions over the years for misconduct he was paying and settling them. McMahon is considered one of the biggest promoters in the world. He revolutionized the industry of sports entertainment forever. He is one who made WWE a local phenomenon worldwide. WWE is now watched in every part of the world. McMahon has been working for almost 4 decades he is almost 78 years old.

ALSO READ: Triple H ‘knighted’ by Endeavor over Vince McMahon to make all creative decisions on WWE TV: Reports