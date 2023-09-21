England star shuns Ireland series post World Cup rejection; Tom Kohler-Cadmore earns call-up

There are a handful of times in an international cricketer's career that he thinks of turning down a potential opportunity to be a part of the playing 11s. Most cricketers bury that thought and play for their team.

However, there are certain circumstances that lead a player to turn down a chance to represent their country.

Jason Roy, right-hand opening batsman for England, has recently turned down the opportunity to play in the remainder matches in the England vs. Ireland ODI series. But why did Jason Roy choose to turn down his chance? Let's find out!

Why did Jason Roy choose to let go of a potential chance of being part of the England vs Ireland ODI series?

According to BCC, Jason Roy was approached for playing in the end matches of the ongoing England vs. Ireland ODI series. However, the right-hand opening batsman refused the offer. Instead of Jason Roy, the selectors for the England squad chose Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Jason was asked to fill up the seat for Joe Root, who will be out in the last two matches of the ODI series, preparing for the WorldCup. Now that Jason Roy refused the offer, Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be seen playing, in place of Joe Root.

Jason Roy was on the England squad in the 2019 World Cup and helped the team win the Champion's title that year. Surprisingly, Jason was initially a part of the England squad for the World Cup 2023. However, there's a chance that selectors didn't finalize him for the team because of the fact that he missed all the England vs New Zealand matches due to back spasms. In the New Zealand series, Brook replaced Roy and the reason presented by England selector Luke Wright was 'Jason Roy isn't fit enough and Brook can cover more areas in batting'.

Further, Jason Root was also not selected for the first match of the Ireland series, which took place at Headingley, Leeds. So there's a good chance he rejected the offer due to the fact that he isn't included in the World Cup squad. But who knows what's the real deal here? The official statement from Jason Roy for why he rejected to be a part of the Ireland series, is yet to be out. So let's see what he has to say about it.

