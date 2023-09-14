England vs. New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: Injury updates, probable lineups, and other important details

England vs New Zealand, the 4th ODI, will be held on September 15 2023. After winning 4 matches against New Zealand, England is ready to get another victory. New Zealand with 3 wins over England is all set to make it even with New Zealand. But there are still a few hours before the match goes live. So use that time and check out this England vs. New Zealand preview now!

England vs. New Zealand - Latest match preview

The final of the four-match series in Nottingham is going to be England vs. New Zealand. Both the teams are ready to face each other for one last time. For both the teams, the finals is an important match. For New Zealand, if they win, they will take the lead in the series and win the series. England on the other hand will have to work harder as they would not want to lose in their own country. So far, both the teams have 4-4 wins on each side.

Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen were the performers who stood out for New Zealand in the Third match. The duo scored a brilliant 69 and 83 runs, helping the Kiwis stay alive in the series after suffering two losses back to back in the opening matches. Ish Sodhi and Jylie Jamieson were the charm among the blowers and each of them bagged three wickets. For England, Jos Buttler was the hero, scoring 40 runs. After the last win against New Zealand, England's major focus will be to win the series in their home.

Are there any Injury news from England or the New Zealand team?

So far, there hasn't been any news regarding any player from both sides to miss the finals due to injury. There have been concerns about Ben Stokes regarding the earlier knee injury but he proved in the last match that everything is well.

Besides, now that he is part of the World Cup, missing the upcoming England vs. New Zealand match is out of the question. So there's a very rare chance that the lineup will have any chance. Let's have a look at the probable lineup for the England vs New Zealand 4th ODI.

Probable lineups for the upcoming England vs New Zealand match

The probable lineup for England and New Zealand for the upcoming 4th ODI is as follows.

England

Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy

Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand

Tom Latham (Captain)

Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee

Where can you watch England vs. New Zealand 4th ODI Match?

You can enjoy England vs. New Zealand match live on the Sony Network's digital platform this September 15. In India, you can also enjoy the live stream of the match on Sony Sports Network. As per Sony Liv, the match will be available live on the Sony Sports 5. Besides these platforms, there are various other streaming platforms where you can enjoy the match!

With both the teams having 4 wins each in this ODI series, upcoming England vs. New Zealand is going to be a great match. Both the teams will be facing off, with just one goal - to win. Who, according to you, is going to take the winner's trophy? Share your response with us below!