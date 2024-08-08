‘Envious of Guys Like Roman Reigns’: Logan Paul Reveals Why He Is Jealous of Tribal Chief

WWE superstar Logan Paul has said that he is jealous of guys like Roman Reigns in WWE. That’s because the fans are so invested in stories of superstars like Reigns that these wrestlers don’t have to risk their bodies and up their game further to win people’s appreciation.

Paul while speaking at his Impaulsive podcast said that he is jealous of Roman Reigns because of the superstar’s massive hold on the WWE fans. "I'm envious of guys like Roman [Reigns], who don't have to risk their entire body and health and wellness because people are so invested in their story. It's such a good note, that's a veteran note, but that's the hardest part. How can you tell that story to get people invested in who you are?" Paul said on his podcast.

And why should it not be? Roman Reigns’ recent return at SummerSlam has created history on the internet, as the video has grabbed more than 100 million videos on WWE’s all social media platforms. It has surpassed The Rock’s WWE return which has 89 million views and also overtaken CM Punk’s video which had 85 million views.

Read More: Logan Paul Believes He Can Still Beat Cody Rhodes To Become Future WWE Champion; Deets

Advertisement

His return was expected but the way it was received by the WWE fans was extraordinary. The entire Cleveland Stadium busted with loud chants, the moment Roman Reigns’ music hit. Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for a decade now, and the last four years have been phenomenal for him as The Tribal Chief.

So, yes Paul has every right to be jealous of Roman Reigns. However, Paul’s stars in WWE have risen extraordinarily in the last two years. He made his WWE debut in 2022, and since then the superstar has been on a roll. Paul had a streak of 279 days as the United States Champion, which is one of the longest in WWE.

Paul even retained his championship against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40 and only dropped the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Moreover, being the United States Champion, Logan Paul even main-evented the WWE pay-per-view against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash.

Advertisement

The Undertaker even praised Logan Paul after his SummerSlam match saying that Logan Paul made the United States Championship what it is today. He stated that Paul made the title more relevant by giving the next level of commitment to it. Paul reciprocated the gesture by thanking The Deadman for being around the scene of pro wrestling, and this product.

Also Read: Logan Paul Hops Onto Viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ Moment During WWE SmackDown