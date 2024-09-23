Eric Bishoff Names WWE Superstar He Thinks Has 'A Lot of Room to Grow'

Eric Bishoff is one of the exceptional geniuses who knows the wrestling business inside out. Having driven WCW to its pinnacle, Eric Bishoff has the knack to sniff out the best talent from among the lot.

He has also been a WWE manager for nearly five years (2002-2005) and has an eye for the best talent. So, during a recent episode of 83, Bishoff sang high praises for a current WWE superstar and said that he is very excited to watch how this wrestler turns out to be.

And who is that superstar? It’s The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. Bishoff remarked that Ripley is unique in her own way, and there is a lot of room left for her to grow.

“I think Rhea — I’m just so excited about her because I think she’s still on an upward trajectory. I don’t think she’s peaked at all. I think she’s still got a lot of room to grow, and I’m excited about it. She’s very, very unique. You talk about ‘different than, better than, less than’ — she’s the queen of ‘different than,’ and she’s made it work. She’s so unique,” WrestlingInc quoted Eric Bischoff.

The former WWE manager also praised Rhipley for judicious use of social media, where according to Bishoff, Rhea doesn’t expose herself and makes every post cautiously.

“Another thing I like about her is that she’s not overexposed. She uses social media, but not to the point where you think, ‘Oh, another Rhea Ripley post.’ She’s judicious in the way she uses social media and it works for her,” Bishoff said.

Bishoff is not wrong when he pins high hopes on the former WWE Women’s World Champion. Rhea Ripley has been one of the breakout superstars of WWE, alongside the likes of Becky Lynch and Rousey. She stands out from the roster as one of the rare superstars.

Ripley recently turned babyface at SummerSlam 2024, when her ‘boy’, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her and cost her the Women’s World title against Liv Morgan. While Ripley has defeated Dominik and Morgan in a tag-team match at Bash in Berlin, she is yet to snatch her WWE title from Morgan. For this, Ripley is expected to square off against Liv Morgan in a title match at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.

