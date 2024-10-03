Eric Bishoff Reveals How He Escaped Vince McMahon's Controversial 'Kiss My A**' WWE Segment; 'I get this email...'

Vince McMahon was ruthless. The business tycoon left no stone unturned when it came to executing anything in WWE under the guise of what's best for the business. Whether it was humiliating his family in front of the whole world or hitting his son as part of the storyline, Vince McMahon did everything as the Chairman of WWE.

He was even more merciless with the WWE storylines in the early 2000s when the company had just come out of the Attitude Era. The female WWE superstars wrestled less and were involved in some controversial segments on TV. One of Vince McMahon's most controversial segments then was the 'Kiss My A**' Club.

Not just the WWE Divas, but some superstars and executives were also asked to feature in it. And one of them was former WWE manager, Eric Bischoff. The former Monday Night RAW manager revealed on his '83' podcast that he too was asked to feature in the controversial segment, but he fortunately escaped that bullet.

“I fortunately dodged that bullet, but I'm one of the very few who was asked to do it and didn't do it. It's not what people think ... I think it's reminding you that he writes a check and you need to do what he says to do, and once he establishes that control ... now we can have a great relationship,” Wrestling Inc quoted Bischoff.

He continued, “I did get that in a script. I get this email and I'm doing the Kiss My Ass gimmick in the ring, and this was not long after I got there.” Bischoff said that he explained to the leading WWE producer that he was willing to do as per the script, but he didn’t consider the idea very good and told the producer.

"I didn't know what was gonna happen ... I pushed back on it, I got to TV Monday, I got my script, and it was gone," he said.

Eric Bischoff was one of the surprises Vince McMahon pulled, as the former was McMahon's fierce WCW rival who gave him tough competition from 1996-2000 and ruled the Monday Night Wars for 83 weeks. However, when WCW shut down in 2001 and Bischoff was out of work, Vince McMahon brought him to WWE, knowing Eric's genius in professional wrestling.

Eric Bischoff worked in WWE from 2002-2007 and was part of some memorable storylines. He left the company to work for TNA Impact Wrestling after that.