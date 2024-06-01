Eric Bishoff Reveals Why His Second WWE Stint With Vince McMahon Didn't Work Out

Every WWE fan remembers the good old days of WWE when Eric Bishoff ran Monday Night RAW as the General Manager (GM). His reign as GM from 2002–2005 was ecstatic. He was the one who got Kane to take off his mask on Monday Night RAW, he was also the one who had memorable storylines involving John Cena, Randy Orton, and Chris Jericho.

In 2018, when he appeared alongside John Laurinaitis and William Regal at the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, the crowd roared at his entry. They knew that he was a genius who led a string of exciting storylines in WWE.

So, in 2019, Vince McMahon hired Eric Bishoff once again to oversee SmackDown's creative team. However, the charm of Eric Bishoff was absent from the shows, and within a few months, he was shown the doors, as Bruce Prichard replaced him.



So, Eric Bishoff recently spoke out on the whole thing, explaining why his second stint with Vince McMahon worked out, what he was expected to do originally, and why he left.

What did Eric Bishoff say about his second stint in WWE?

Speaking at Wise Choices, Bishoff admitted that his second stint was challenging in the sense that things at WWE had drastically changed. He admitted that the way Vince worked, he wasn't able to adapt to it. The new WWE culture was hostile to him, and he didn't get the opportunity to do what he always wanted.

"Unfortunately, I was never able to adapt to the WWE system and culture," Bischoff said. "[I] never really had a chance to work on that, because of the firehose nature of the way things were being done in WWE at the time, concerning creative and the way Vince liked doing things, there was really no opportunity to focus on that,” Wrestling Inc quoted Eric Bishoff.

What Vince McMahon told Eric Bishoff in 2019

Bishoff said that Vince McMahon had two meetings with him in 2019, and wanted to know what he wanted to do in WWE. He at first asked Bishoff to oversee the SmackDown creative team and make it more efficient and effective.

On the other hand, Bishoff also gave Vince an idea of how he wanted things to work in his new term. Bishoff goes, “'Let's build the story arc leading to this PPV, this big live event, whatever it may be. At the end of the story. Let's work towards building that story using the framework of this formula that I had been literally developing since 1995.' And given the role that I was given...ultimately [it] would allow me to try to get at least part of my team on board to develop this concept more fully,” he noted.

But then, he accepted that when he tried to implement those things, it didn’t happen. Bishoff claimed that it wasn’t just possible in that era of WWE. Hence, he left within a few months only. In 2021, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.