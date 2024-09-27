Eric Bishoff Says Vince McMahon’s ‘Devil’ Portrayal in Docuseries Conspiracy Of Netflix and TKO; ‘This Was Intentional’

Vince McMahon’s old nemesis, Eric Bishoff; the man who gave the former WWE Chairman sleepless nights with his magnificent run of WCW, has come to his defense. Yes, Eric Bishoff has surprisingly backed Vince McMahon at a time when the entire world is against him.

The former WCW Senior Vice President has said that the devilish portrayal of Vince McMahon in the recently released Netflix docuseries is intentional, and part of the conspiracy of Netflix and TKO. For the unversed, TKO Group is the parent company under which WWE and UFC come.

While speaking on the recent episode of his ‘83 Weeks’ podcast, Bishoff said that the first two episodes of the Netflix show, fail Vince McMahon as they show a short glimpse of his struggles with his abusive stepfather.

Bishoff said that several aspects of Vince McMahon’s life would give people a lot of inspiration, which includes rising from a poverty-ridden life and becoming a billionaire businessman with his hard work. However, Bishoff says that the Netflix show doesn’t show that aspect of his life, although several interviews were taken, including that of Vince McMahon, which detailed his traumatic childhood.

"That's a hero's journey in a way and I feel like Netflix, and to a degree TKO, is going to do to Vince McMahon what Vince McMahon did to Bret Hart going to f*** him in the end,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Vince McMahon.

The reason Bishoff gave why Netflix and TKO don’t want that part of McMahon’s life to see the light of day is because it would make him “too sympathetic,” which TKO and Netflix would not want for Vince McMahon.

"This was intentional. There's a mission behind it, a purpose behind it. I think this is TKO's way of divorcing—in the public eye—them completely from Vince McMahon and the only way to do that is to make him the devil,” Bishoff said.

Vince McMahon had slammed the Netflix docuseries a day before its release in September 2025. He said that the makers had intentionally created a “deceptive narrative” around his image. McMahon said that the show conflates his character, and requested the viewers to know while watching the series, that there are two sides to a story.