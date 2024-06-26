‘Eric Bishoff Wasn’t Going To Win That Battle’: Hulk Hogan Opens Up On Who Killed WCW Debate

Wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan was part of the promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW) when the promotion was at its peak. With Eric Bishoff at the helm of affairs, WCW touched heights in 1996 with WCW Monday Nitro, as Bishoff rose in ranks.

However, the promotion found itself in troubled waters by the end 1999 and within two years it shut down. Despite popular performers like Hogan, Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Eddie Guerrero, Goldberg, and Booker T, the promotion couldn’t sustain itself. However, Goldberg had recently spoken on how clueless he was at WCW when he started there before he became one of the biggest superstars there.

The debate on how and why it shut down is going around now, as the four-part docuseries, Who Killed WCW has been released on Vice TV. Though Hulk Hogan hasn’t featured on that show, he has spoken in a separate interview as to why Eric Bishoff couldn’t stop the shutting down of TV.

Hulk Hogan speaks on Eric Bishoff

Speaking to Justin Barraso of Sports Illustrated, Hogan said the story of WCW closing down is not as flashy as people might think, as there was no way Eric Bishoff was going to prevent it from shutting down.

“There was no way WCW was going to survive, not under those circumstances,” Hogan said. He explained that the corporate section of the promotion had no knowledge of wrestling, and neither wanted to learn.

“They wanted more traditional programming. They didn’t want rasslin’ in their high-brow portfolio. They weren’t interested, and nothing else mattered,” Hogan said.

In the docuseries, Eric Bishoff does shed light on the pressure from the corporate sector, saying that there was a lot of pushback from Turner Broadcasting System, who didn’t understand wrestling and didn’t want to do anything with the product.

Hulk Hogan turned WCW into a huge success in 1996

When Hulk Hogan left WWE (then WWF) in 1994 to pursue acting, Vince thought he had rid himself of the old man. However, little did Vince McMahon know that Hogan was up to something else.

Hogan went on to sign with Ted Turner’s WCW, where Eric Bishoff was given a new charge. He turned heel, in WCW forming the nWo and for the next 80 weeks, WCW ruled the charts. However, when trouble hit WCW by 2000, Hogan knew that it wouldn't survive the storm.

WWE had purchased some assets of WCW, and by 2002, Hulkamania was back in WWE. And he had another good run for a couple of years, and during that, he also won the WWF title.