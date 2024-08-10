Eric Nicksick Details Francis Ngannou’s Emotional Return to Cage at PFL: ‘Fallen in Love With MMA’

Francis Ngannou is making his emotional return to MMA. But why now? What drove him back to the cage? Ngannou’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, always believed this day would come. Despite the big-money boxing matches, Ngannou’s heart stayed with MMA. Nicksick knew it.

He saw Ngannou’s desire to return, especially after the tragic loss of his son. This upcoming fight on October 19 is more than just a comeback. It’s a testament to Ngannou’s resilience and love for the sport. Nicksick believes this is where Ngannou truly belongs. But what challenges does he face now? And how has his journey shaped this return?

Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA is set for October 19, where he’ll face Renan Ferreira in the PFL’s superfight event. For Ngannou’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, this moment has been a long time coming. Despite the allure of big-money boxing matches, Nicksick always believed that Ngannou would return to the sport where he made his name.

“I’m excited for him,” Nicksick shared. “Honestly, I think for me as a coach, just trying to get him through the loss of his son was the most important thing. Getting him back in the gym, back around the fellas, and back to training.”

The tragic death of Ngannou’s son, Kobe, earlier this year was a devastating blow. However, Nicksick knew that MMA could provide the mental and emotional outlet Ngannou needed. “I think he’s just being able to occupy his mind and his time with MMA, and thankfully, he’s willing [and] wanting to come back and fight,” Nicksick added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Stipe Miocic Offers Condolences to Francis Ngannou Following His Son’s Death

Ngannou last fought in MMA in January 2022, successfully defending his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Since then, he’s tested himself in the boxing ring against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

But according to Nicksick, Ngannou never lost his love for MMA. “I really think that he’s fallen in love with MMA in a way,” Nicksick explained, emphasizing how Ngannou’s competitive spirit and desire to leave a lasting legacy in the sport fueled his return.

As Ngannou prepares for Ferreira, Nicksick remains focused on the task ahead. He acknowledges Ferreira’s confidence and power but believes Ngannou’s skill and experience will shine through. “We have the ability to kind of neutralize some of those things that he does well,” Nicksick said confidently. “And go out and make it a short night.”

Francis Ngannou’s motivation for his upcoming fight is clear: to remind everyone who he is . “Rankings are made by people, and then here the sport is moving,” Ngannou told Sky Sports Boxing. “I think this fight could set as a reminder for who I am.”

Advertisement

After joining PFL in May 2023, Ngannou is not just focused on competing but also on contributing to the league's expansion into Africa. Despite the challenges, including the tragic loss of his infant son in April, Ngannou remains focused and resilient. Returning to MMA feels natural for him.

“Mixed martial arts is the most familiar sport for me... It’s home. I’ve been doing mixed martial arts for over 10 years, so yes, it’s home,” Ngannou shared, emphasizing his deep connection to the sport.

But what will this fight mean for his legacy? Will it solidify his place as one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history?