Eric Nicksick Remains Hopeful for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones Superfight Despite Cross-Promotional Hurdles

Could the dream fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones still happen? Eric Nicksick thinks so. The Xtreme Couture head coach remains hopeful about this blockbuster matchup. Despite Ngannou leaving the UFC, Nicksick believes the fight can be made. "How can you not want to fight the best?" he asks.

With Jones holding the UFC heavyweight title, a clash with Ngannou seems destined. But will the UFC and PFL ever collaborate? Nicksick thinks money talks, and this fight could be too big to ignore.

Eric Nicksick has a clear vision: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is the fight that needs to happen. Even though Ngannou is no longer with the UFC, Nicksick remains confident that this dream matchup is possible. In his view, the allure of seeing these two giants clash is too great to ignore.

“How can you be in this position and not want to try to fight the best to ever do it, right?” Nicksick said, emphasizing the competitive spirit that drives fighters like Ngannou. “I think Jon is the best to ever do it, and if you’re a competitor, how do you not want to try to compete against arguably the best to ever do it?”

Nicksick is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Ngannou’s departure from the UFC to join the PFL, where he has the freedom to pursue boxing and MMA, complicates things. But Nicksick isn’t deterred by these cross-promotional hurdles. “I’m very optimistic when it comes to these things, and I think money talks,” he said.

He believes that, with the right financial backing, the fight could become a reality. “We have a good relationship with Saudi, and I know Dana and UFC are working well with Saudi, so money talks,” Nicksick added. He also pointed out that Dana White, the UFC president, has bosses to answer to, suggesting that financial incentives could sway the decision.

“Set your ego aside,” Nicksick said, expressing hope that all parties involved would prioritize the fans and the sport. For Nicksick, the Ngannou vs. Jones fight isn’t just about settling a score; it’s about testing the limits of greatness.

Eric Nicksick couldn’t be more supportive of Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA , especially after the tragic loss of Ngannou’s son, Kobe, earlier this year. “I’m excited for him,” Nicksick shared. “Honestly, as a coach, just trying to get him through the loss of his son was the most important thing. Getting him back in the gym, back around the fellas, and back to training.”

For Nicksick, MMA has been a vital outlet for Ngannou’s healing process. “I think he’s just being able to occupy his mind and his time with MMA,” he said. Despite his recent foray into boxing, Nicksick believes Ngannou’s love for MMA has never waned. “I really think that he’s fallen in love with MMA in a way,” Nicksick explained, confident that Ngannou’s passion will shine in his upcoming fight.

Will the stars align for Ngannou and Jones to finally meet in the cage? Let us know your thoughts.

